The NL MVP race is starting to get into the thick of things midway through the 2024 MLB season. The National League landscape is filled with surprises and standout performances. The Philadelphia Phillies, not the Atlanta Braves, have established themselves as the team to beat in the NL East, thanks to their well-rounded roster and consistent play.

Meanwhile, the NL MVP race is heating up, with Shohei Ohtani emerging as the frontrunner. Ohtani continues to dominate both at the plate every game. His impressive power numbers, combined with his ability to get on base consistently, have made him a force to be reckoned with.

Other contenders for the NL MVP include Bryce Harper, whose offensive prowess has been a key factor in the Phillies’ success, and Marcell Ozuna who has been instrumental in leading the Braves’ charge. However, Ohtani’s abilities and overall impact on the game give him a slight edge over the competition.

The second half of the season promises to be an exciting one, with several teams vying for playoff spots and individual players battling for awards. As the pennant race intensifies.

MLB Odds: 2024 NL MVP

Shohei Ohtani: -380

Bryce Harper: +410

Freddie Freeman: +2500

Marcell Ozuna: +2500

Francisco Lindor: +3900

Ketel Marte: +4500

Elly De La Cruz: +5000

William Contreras: +8000

Christian Yelich: +8000

Trea Turner: +10000

Favorites To Win 2024 NL MVP

The National League MVP race is heating up as the season enters its second half, with several standout players vying for the prestigious award. While early favorites like Mookie Betts and Fernando Tatis Jr. have faced injury setbacks, new contenders have emerged, making the competition more unpredictable than ever.

Shohei Ohtani, the phenom for the Los Angeles Dodgers, has been the frontrunner for the MVP for most of the season. His extraordinary performance at the plate has captivated fans and analysts alike. Ohtani leads the National League in home runs.

However, Ohtani isn’t without challengers. Bryce Harper, the Philadelphia Phillies’ slugger, has also surged in the MVP race with his impressive power numbers and clutch hitting. As the Phillies maintain their dominance in the National League, Harper’s contributions cannot be overlooked.

The NL MVP race remains wide open as the season progresses. While Ohtani’s dominance gives him an edge, Harper’s exceptional performances keep them firmly in contention. With two months of baseball left, the battle for the NL MVP promises to be an exhilarating one.

Sleepers To Win 2024 NL MVP

As the 2024 MLB season unfolds, the National League MVP race is shaping up to be more than just a battle between the usual suspects. While Shohei Ohtani and Bryce Harper are dominating the headlines, several dark horse candidates are quietly making their case for the prestigious award.

One sleeper to watch is Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The switch-hitting infielder has been a consistent force for the surprising D-backs, showcasing his versatility both at the plate and in the field. Marte’s combination of power, speed, and defensive prowess could sway voters if Arizona remains in playoff contention.

Don’t sleep on Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds either. The electrifying shortstop has taken the league by storm with his otherworldly athleticism and five-tool potential. If De La Cruz can maintain his torrid pace and lead the Reds to a surprise playoff berth, he could make history.

Keep an eye on William Contreras of the Milwaukee Brewers. The young catcher has emerged as one of the best offensive backstops in the game, combining power and a high on-base percentage. If Contreras can lead the Brewers to the postseason while continuing his offensive surge, he could find himself in the MVP conversation.

While these players may not be the favorites, their impact on their teams’ success and impressive individual performances make them intriguing dark horse candidates for the 2024 NL MVP award.

Final 2024 NL MVP Prediction and Pick

Shohei Ohtani’s historic season is far from over. While not pitching due to keeping him healthy, Ohtani’s offensive dominance is unmatched, leading the National League in home runs and slugging percentage. His prowess at the plate alone solidifies his MVP candidacy. He’s a one-man wrecking crew, consistently driving in runs and impacting games with his power and speed. While other contenders have had stellar seasons, none have matched Ohtani’s overall impact on a nightly basis. Barring a major second-half collapse, Ohtani is poised to become the first full-time designated hitter to win the NL MVP, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest baseball players of all time.

Final 2024 NL MVP Prediction and Pick: Shohei Ohtani (-380)