There are many performers at the Oscars, and one that stood out towards the beginning of the ceremony was the performance from Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's What Was I Made For?
The song is from the hit movie Barbie.
What Was I Made For? performance at the Oscars
The two took to the dimly lit rotating stage, which only had a curtain behind them, a piano, and microphones. Both were dressed in simple attire: O'Connell wore a simple suit and pants, and the singer wore a simple long-sleeved shirt and black pants.
From there, an orchestra was shown, which added to the harmony. It was an extra-special element to the live performance, which consisted of cellos, violins, and other stringed instruments.
It truly was emotional as Eilish sang, “I think I forgot how to be happy. Something I'm not, something I can be. Something I wait for. Something I'm made for.”
They received a monstrous standing ovation that seemed to throw Billie off. As she saw the reaction, she said, “Whoah!” Then, she and O'Connell hugged.
Billboard reports that the song was number one on the Hot Alternative Songs chart in July 2023, soon after the release of the Margot Robbie film.
Barbie is a big part of the Oscars. Ryan Gosling is set to perform I'm Just Ken. He famously sang the song in the film, and this will be his first time doing it in front of a live audience.
Billie Eilish is known for her unique style, and tonight's performance of What Was I Made For? will have people talking tomorrow for being extra-unique and special. It was a reminder of why the Oscars are worth watching for the films and the music.