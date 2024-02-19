See who won the people's hearts this year.

Simu Liu will be hosting the 2024 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Feb. 18, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The awards are for film, TV, music and pop culture as voted by fans, according to E! Online.

The award show will air live at 8 p.m. ET./PT on NBC, E! and will stream on Peacock. The People's Choice Awards started in 1975. The winners were originally determined through Gallup Polls until the switch to using online votes in 2005.

Liu, whose movie Barbie has been nominated for nine awards including the actor's own Performance of the Year nod, has promised “There will be no Taylor slander.” This is in reference to Jo Koy's not-so-subtle digs at the pop superstar during the Golden Globe Awards last month.

Presenters for the People's Choice Awards include Jeremy Renner, Jon Hamm, Katherine Hahn, Megan Fox, Sydney Sweeney, Victoria Monét, Lucy Hale, Joe Manganiello, Kane Brown, Jon Cryer, Donald Faison, Georgia Flood, Jake Lacy, J.B. Smoove and Abigail Spencer.

Kylie Minogue and Lainey Wilson will perform on stage. Lenny Kravitz, who is set to receive the Music Icon Award, will be performing as well. Adam Sandler will receive the People's Icon Award.

Barbie was a big winner having gotten Movie of the Year and Comedy Movie of the Year. Stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling also got the Female and Male Movie Stars of the Year Awards. America Ferrera got the Movie Performance of the Year. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes won Action Movie of the Year. Oppenheimer, to no one's surprise, got Drama Movie of the Year.

Winners are in bold letters.

Movie of the Year

Barbie

Fast X

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR FILM

The Little Mermaid

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Action Movie of the Year

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Fast X

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

The Marvels

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Comedy Movie of the Year

80 for Brady

Anyone but You

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Asteroid City

Barbie

Cocaine Bear

No Hard Feelings

Wonka

Drama Movie of the Year

Creed III

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Killers of the Flower Moon

Leave the World Behind

M3GAN

Oppenheimer

Scream VI

The Color Purple

Male Movie Star of the Year

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Creed III

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Female Movie Star of the Year

Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer

Halle Bailey, The Little Mermaid

Jenna Ortega, Scream VI

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Action Movie Star of the Year

Brie Larson, The Marvels

Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Gal Gadot, Heart of Stone

Jason Momoa, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4

Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Comedy Movie Star of the Year

Adam Sandler, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

Glen Powell, Anyone but You

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Scarlett Johansson, Asteroid City

Sydney Sweeney, Anyone but You

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Drama Movie Star of the Year

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi, Priscilla

Jenna Ortega, Scream VI

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Creed III

Movie Performance of the Year

America Ferrera, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

Melissa McCarthy, The Little Mermaid

Natalie Portman, May December

Simu Liu, Barbie

Viola Davis, Air

Show of the Year

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Only Murders in the Building

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Bear

The Last of Us

Vanderpump Rules

Comedy Show of the Year

Abbott Elementary

And Just Like That…

Never Have I Ever

Only Murders in the Building

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Bear

Young Sheldon

Drama Show of the Year

Chicago Fire

Ginny & Georgia

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Outer Banks

Succession

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of the Year

Ahsoka

American Horror Story: Delicate

Black Mirror

Ghosts

Loki

Secret Invasion

The Mandalorian

The Witcher

Reality Show of the Year

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Below Deck

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Selling Sunset

The Kardashians

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Vanderpump Rules

Competition Show of the Year

America’s Got Talent

American Idol

Big Brother

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Squid Game: The Challenge

The Voice

Bingeworthy Show of the Year

Beef

Citadel

Jury Duty

Love Is Blind

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

The Crown

The Night Agent

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Male TV Star of the Year

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Tom Hiddleston, Loki

Female TV Star of the Year

Ali Wong, Beef

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Comedy TV Star of the Year

Ali Wong, Beef

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Drama TV Star of the Year

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

TV Performance of the Year

Adjoa Andoh, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Billie Eilish, Swarm

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Steven Yuen, Beef

Storm Reid, The Last of Us

Reality TV Star of the Year

Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules

Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset

Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians

Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Competition Contestant of the Year

Anetra, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ariana Madix, Dancing with the Stars

Charity Lawson, The Bachelorette

Theresa Nist, The Golden Bachelor

Iam Tongi, American Idol

Keke Palmer, That’s My Jam

Sasha Colby, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Xochitl Gomez, Dancing with the Stars

Daytime Talk Show of the Year

Good Morning America

LIVE with Kelly and Mark

Sherri

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

Today

Nighttime Talk Show of the Year

Hart to Heart

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Daily Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Host of the Year

Gordon Ramsay, Hell’s Kitchen

Jimmy Fallon, That’s My Jam

Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ryan Seacrest, American Idol

Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud

Terry Crews, America’s Got Talent

Male Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Drake

Jack Harlow

Jung Kook

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Female Artist of the Year

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Lainey Wilson

Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Male Country Artist of the Year

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

HARDY

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

Female Country Artist of the Year

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Shania Twain

Male Latin Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Bizarrap

Feid

Manuel Turizo

Maluma

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Ozuna

Female Latin Artist of the Year

Ángela Aguilar

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Shakira

Young Miko

Pop Artist of the Year

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Jung Kook

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

Cardi B

Drake

Future

Jack Harlow

Latto

Nicki Minaj

Post Malone

Travis Scott

R&B Artist of the Year

Beyoncé

Brent Faiyaz

Janelle Monáe

SZA

Tems

The Weeknd

Usher

Victoria Monét

New Artist of the Year

Coi Leray

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Jung Kook

Noah Kahan

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Stephen Sanchez

Group/Duo of the Year

Dan + Shay

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Jonas Brothers

Old Dominion

Paramore

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Album of the Year

Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus

For All The Dogs, Drake

Gettin’ Old, Luke Combs

Guts, Olivia Rodrigo

Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G

Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, Bad Bunny

One Thing At A Time, Morgan Wallen

Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj

Collaboration Song of the Year

All My Life, Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole

Barbie World, Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice With Aqua

Ella Baila Sola, Eslabon Armado X Peso Pluma

First Person Shooter, Drake Feat. J. Cole

I Remember Everything, Zach Bryan Feat. Kasey Musgraves

Seven, Jung Kook Feat. Latto

TQG, Karol G, Shakira

Un x100to, Grupo Frontera X Bad Bunny

Concert Tour of the Year

+–=÷x Tour, Ed Sheeran

COLDPLAY MUSIC of the SPHERES WORLD TOUR

Love On Tour, Harry Styles

Luke Combs World Tour

Morgan Wallen One Night at a Time World Tour

P!nk Summer Carnival Tour

Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé

TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR

Song of the Year

Dance The Night, Dua Lipa

Fast Car, Luke Combs

Flowers, Miley Cyrus

Fukumean, Gunna

greedy, Tate McRae

Last Night, Morgan Wallen

Paint The Town Red, Doja Cat

Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo

Social Celebrity of the Year

Britney Spears

Dwayne Johnson

Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Comedy Act of the Year

Baby J, John Mulaney

Emergency Contact, Amy Schumer

God Loves Me, Marlon Wayans

I’m An Entertainer, Wanda Sykes

Off The Record, Trevor Noah

Reality Check, Kevin Hart

Selective Outrage, Chris Rock

Someone You Love, Sarah Silverman

Athlete of the Year

Coco Gauff

Giannis Antetokounmpo

LeBron James

Lionel Messi

Sabrina Ionescu

Simone Biles

Stephen Curry

Travis Kelce