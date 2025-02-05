ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The PGA Tour heads to Phoenix for the most fun tournament of the season! This will continue our PGA Tour Odds series as we hand out a Waste Management Phoenix Open prediction and pick.

TPC Scottsdale is home to the Waste Management Phoenix Open. The par-3 16th hole is possibly the most fun hole in all of golf, as well. Still, it is an event the golfers want to win, and you have to play well. This course is going to play a little bit easier than the others, but players still have to be good at the basics. Hitting fairways and having good iron play is going to determine the winner.

As for last year, Nick Taylor was able to come away with the win. Taylor shot -21 across all four days, but he shined with an 11-under 60 for the Thursday round. Taylor did have to beat Charley Hoffman in a playoff. Behind them were Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler, and Sahith Theegala to round out the top five.

Here are the PGA Tour Waste Management Phoenix Open Golf odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open Odds:

Scottie Scheffler: +280

Justin Thomas: +1400

Hideki Matsuyama: +1600

Sungjae Im: +2200

Sam Burns: +2500

Tom Kim: +3300

Sepp Straka: +4000

Corey Connors: +4500

Byeong Hun An: +4500

Sahith Theegala: +4500

Rasmus Hojgaard: +5500

Robert MacIntyre: +6000

Kurt Kitayama: +6000

Maverick McNeely: +6000

Si Woo Kim: +6000

Matt Fitzpatrick: +6000

Waste Management Phoenix Open Favorite Picks

Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler is the best golfer in the world, and his odds here are insane. Being +280 to win an event is unheard of. However, Scheffler deserves it. The World No. 1 golfer has excelled in Phoenix in his career. In his past four Waste Management Phoenix Opens, Scheffler has finished T7, 1st (playoff needed), first, and T3 last year. He stripes his drive and irons, and he is constantly in good position for birdie. With his history at TPC Scottsdale, it is easy to see why he is a massive favorite.

Justin Thomas: Thomas has really picked it up this season. He has 3/3 on made cuts this season, and he finished second at the American Express. In those events, Thomas has been very good with his irons and putter. In fact, Thomas ranks first in putting average, fourth in putts per round, and third in one-putt percentage. He does need to be a lot better off the tee, but what he has been able to do this season should not go unnoticed. If he cleans up his driver, Thomas will give himself a chance to win this event.

Sepp Straka: Straka has been the surprise of the tour this season. He has started his 2025 on the highest of notes. He is sitting first in the FedEx Cup standings, and he won the American Express. Straka is also coming off a T7 at Pebble Beach. On the year, Staka is 11th in total strokes gained, and 12th in strokes gained: approach to green. Straka is also hitting over 75 percent of his fairways, over 78 percent of his greens in regulation, he is third in birdie average. He is playing his best golf right now, and it would not be surprising to see him at the top of the leaderboard once again.

Waste Management Phoenix Open Sleeper Picks

Byeong Hun An: Hun An has been playing some decent golf. He has made two of his three cuts, and finished T32, and T22 in those two events. Hun an is sixth on tour in scrambling percentage, and 13th in scrambling percentage from the rough. Now, Hun An has to be a lot better in his approach shots, and he has to putt the ball better. However, if he can strike the ball a little bit better from the fairway, he can win this event.

Nick Taylor: Taylor is the reigning champion of the Waste Management Phoenix Open. He has made all four of his cuts this season while also won the Sony Open. Taylor is eighth on tour in strokes gained: approach to green, 18th in driving accuracy, 10th in greens in regulation, and he is 19th in birdie average. He is playing some very good golf, and he has great history at TPC Scottsdale. Seeing Taylor at the top of the leaderboard would not be a shock this weekend.

Waste Management Phoenix Open Open Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a very fun weekend. However, Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win for a reason. I am not going to bet against him. I will take Scottie Scheffler to win the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Final Waste Management Phoenix Open Prediction & Pick: Scottie Scheffler (+280)