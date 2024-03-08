NBA 2K24 continues to add 100 OVR MyTEAM player items, now featuring His Airness himself, Michael Jordan. After 2K24 added its first 100 OVR player weeks ago with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, they didn't stop there. They continued the trend when they added 100 OVR Shaq to the game as part of the Wild West program. Now, Jordan, widely considered the best player in NBA history, graces the game with a 100 OVR player item.
How Do You Get 100 OVR Michael Jordan in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM?
💯 OVR Michael Jordan is coming to MyTEAM 👀
Read more in the MyTEAM Playbook: https://t.co/olF22ei2UR
Iconic Packs drop tomorrow with MJ plus:
🤩 Galaxy Opal Penny Hardaway
🤩 Galaxy Opal Klay Thompson
🤩 Galaxy Opal Wilt Chamberlain
🤩 Galaxy Opal Brandon Ingram
➕ more! pic.twitter.com/pBIqoLOzqw
— NBA 2K MyTEAM (@NBA2KMyTEAM) March 7, 2024
You can get a 100 OVR Michael Jordan in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM as a special insert in Iconic Packs & Boxes starting Friday, March 8th. Overall, that makes him, and the newest selection of players, available today in the Player & Pack Market today. Furthermore, other Iconic inserts include:
- 100 Overall Michael Jordan
- Galaxy Opal Penny Hardaway
- Galaxy Opal Klay Thompson
- Galaxy Opal Wilt Chamberlain
- Galaxy Opal Jason Kidd
- Galaxy Opal Brandon Ingram
- Galaxy Opal DeMarcus Cousins
Additionally, the Iconic Collection Reward: Galaxy Opal Iconic Special Insert Player Cards include:
- Pink Diamond Jason Williams
- Pink Diamond Danny Green
- Pink Diamond Hassan Whiteside
- Pink Diamond Franz Wagner
- Pink Diamond Mikal Bridges
- Pink Diamond Jeff Green
Overall, this event includes 13 total collectable player items in MyTEAM. Furthermore, the developer team constantly adds new items and events, which is updated along with their Seasons playbook. Overall, there' no shortage of content in 2K, even five seasons into the game.
Furthermore, these 100 OVR player items definitely pack a punch. Despite being just 1 point higher than 99 OVR items, these 100 OVR cards are definitely among the best in the game. Between Jordan, Shaq, and Kareem, you have plenty of amazing players to bolster your MyTEAM roster.
As for Jordan, there's not much more to say than what's already been said. We all already know his skill and impact on the sport of Basketball, so there's no reason to go over the details. So many players are called the GOAT in their respective sports, but Jordan is actually deserving of that title. Writing about all his accomplishments and accolades would take a novel, docuseries, and weekly show all-combined.
