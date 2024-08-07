The Indianapolis Colts training camp is deep into the warm August days, and it's not coming up all roses. Some high-expectation players are struggling to separate from the rest of the pack. NFL training camps are a daily grind where players must show and prove consistently over weeks. Superstars aren't born overnight.

In recent news, WR Josh Downs injured his ankle during a 7-on-7 drill and will be out for four to six weeks. Nick Cross tackled Downs, and the second-year receiver needed help being ushered off the field to the medical staff's tent.

Setting aside the day-to-day grind of the NFL training camp, we'll focus on three key contributors who have yet to impress during the Colts training camp.

Jelani Woods is not off to a good start for the Colts

The Colts' depth chart and the training camp battles therein present far more questions than answers. During Colts training camp, the team was hoping Jelani Woods, arguably their most athletic player at the position, would bully his way to the starting position. Unfortunately, the Colts have left the position open to competition.

It's worth noting that just making it to the Colts' training camp is a good sign because Woods missed most of 2023's training camp and the full regular season due to injuries. With the offense looking as loaded as ever with a healthy Anthony Richardson, Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman, the team could use Woods at full strength to take the reins.

“It's a milestone for me because last year I didn't really get to this point,” Woods said at training camp. “I'm just happy, just taking it a play, minute, second at a time, just enjoying the moment and just trying to do what I can do on the field.”

Alec Pierce taking a step back in crowded WR room

The Colts drafted Adonai Mitchell with the 52nd overall pick in Round 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft to upgrade their wide receiver depth chart. But that doesn't mean veteran WR Alec Pierce's career is over and done with. They still view him as one of their top wideouts and need him to perform at that level. Now entering his third season, the Colts are still waiting for Pierce to break through.

The team recently announced that Pierce and Mitchell are co-starters. That means Mitchell is on Pierce's heels. In 2023, Pierce took a step back with 32 receptions for 514 receiving yards, both lower than his 2022 rookie totals.

For a 2022 second-round pick, we haven't seen anything yet to suggest Pierce can be a difference-maker. Because of that, Mitchell is on the fast track to start and get every opportunity to prove himself at the expense of Pierce's playing time.

Rookie Laiatu Latu needs to step up

The Achilles' injury to DE Samson Ebukam likely ends his season and puts the spotlight on rookie DE Laiatu Latu, who was the first defensive player selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Colts' interior defensive line is one of the team's top strengths, and losing Ebukam puts more pressure on the remaining pass rushers to step up this year.

While Latu isn't struggling outright, the Colts training camp hype in his favor isn't quite there yet to match the sense of urgency necessary for a pass rush lacking a clear leader. Latu will need to be that player in Year 1 because of Ebukam's absence. Latu is a pro-ready player and should be playing like a veteran by mid-season. He was mic'd up earlier during Colts training camp and certainly looks the part so far.