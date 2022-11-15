Published November 15, 2022

By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 4 min read

After the dream that last season was with the Super Bowl win, the Los Angeles Rams are struggling in 2022. The team is only 3-6 and last in the NFC West with a serious risk of missing the playoffs. To make things worse, star wideout Cooper Kupp is set to undergo surgery after suffering an ankle injury against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Kupp is headed to the injury reserve list, which means he will be out for at least four weeks. So far this season, the wide receiver has 75 receptions out of 98 targets for 812 yards and six touchdowns. He also has nine carries for 52 yards and a score.

Since the trade deadline has already passed, the options for Los Angeles are a bit limited. If the team wants to add new pieces, the front office will need to evaluate the free agent market. With that being said, here are three Cooper Kupp replacements the Los Angeles Rams must lean on after his ankle surgery.

Will Fuller

A first-round pick in 2016, Will Fuller’s career in the NFL has been seriously affected by injuries. The most recent one happened in Week 4 of the 2021 season with the Miami Dolphins when he broke his thumb. He was then placed on the injury reserve list and failed to make another appearance for the franchise. It is worth noting he also has a suspension on his résumé for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

When healthy and available, Fuller has some solid numbers. In 55 career games, he has 213 receptions for 3,136 yards and 24 touchdowns. Additionally, he also works as a return specialist, having 24 returns in the NFL for a total of 345 yards and a score.

While there are some questions surrounding his health, Fuller could be a short-term solution for the Rams. At 3-6, the team needs all the help it can get. His 13.5 yards per catch average shows he can be a deep-ball threat. This could represent his comeback and if the Rams give him a chance, it could be a win-win situation.

T. Y. Hilton

A 10-year veteran, T. Y. Hilton is perhaps the most experienced option for head coach Sean McVay and the Rams. Hilton has played all of his career with the Indianapolis Colts, earning four Pro Bowl selections.

For his career, Hilton has 631 catches for a total of 9,691 yards and 53 touchdowns. His best season came in 2016 when he had a career-high 91 receptions for 1,448 yards and six touchdowns. He ended up being the NFL receiving yards leader that year.

Even though his production has declined since quarterback Andrew Luck unexpectedly retired in 2018, Hilton still shows some quality on the field. For the past four seasons, his catch rate was above 60%, while for his career it is just 58.6%. That included a personal best of 66.2% in 2019.

At age 32, Hilton might not be the flashiest option, but his experience could be helpful. With the team in such a rough situation, more veteran leadership in the locker room could be an answer. If the Rams sign him, Hilton could contribute both on and off the field.

Odell Beckham Jr.

Perhaps the most popular option out there, a reunion between Los Angeles and Odell Beckham Jr. could be in the works. The three-time Pro Bowler won the Super Bowl last season after starting the year with the Cleveland Browns.

In his limited time with the Rams, Beckham made a massive impact. In eight appearances in the regular season, he had 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns. He was the fifth-leading receiver on the team despite playing just half a season with the Rams.

In the playoffs, Beckham played a crucial role. He started in all four games, totaling 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns. Notably, he had two catches for 52 yards and scored the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI.

Unfortunately, he went down with a knee injury in the second quarter and did not return. It was later revealed that he suffered a torn ACL, the same injury he had in 2020 with the Browns. Not only it ended his Super Bowl shortly, but it most likely affected his free agency.

Beckham went unsigned as he recovered from his surgery. Despite his solid numbers with the Rams, teams were hesitant to sign him due to his recent medical history.

Now, nine months after the Super Bowl, it appears he is ready to return. Beckham is involved in many rumors, including in Los Angeles. Since he was part of the team last season, he already has some chemistry with quarterback Matthew Stafford and is probably familiar with McVay’s scheme. That would save some time and could mean Beckham joins the lineup right away, depending on his condition.

All things considered, Beckham might be the “next man up” for the Rams, but they need to act quickly before another organization signs him.