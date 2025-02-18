The Miami Dolphins head into the 2025 offseason at a pivotal moment. Just a year ago, they were viewed as an ascending force in the AFC, featuring one of the league’s most explosive offenses and a defense loaded with talent. However, after a disappointing 8-9 finish that kept them out of the playoffs, it’s evident that significant changes are necessary. With salary cap limitations and an aging roster in key positions, Miami’s front office faces tough choices regarding which veterans to retain and who to part ways with. As the team looks to retool for another run at contention, several high-profile players could become cap casualties.

A Season of Unmet Expectations

The Dolphins’ 2024 campaign was defined by frustration. This was best exemplified by star wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s emotional outburst in the season finale. Hill refused to enter a game against the Jets and later expressed dissatisfaction with the team. Sure, tensions eventually cooled. However, his reaction highlighted deeper issues within the organization.

Miami’s playoff hopes were ultimately dashed. This was largely due to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missing time with another concussion. Even if Tagovailoa had remained healthy and the Dolphins had snuck into the postseason, they never quite looked like a team capable of competing with the AFC’s elite. Questions linger about the team’s culture under head coach Mike McDaniel and whether Miami is truly built to challenge for an AFC East title. With several glaring concerns to address, the Dolphins face a crucial offseason that could determine the franchise’s direction moving forward.

Here we'll try to identify the three players who are the Miami Dolphins cut candidates entering the 2025 NFL offseason.

1. Raheem Mostert, RB

The Dolphins enter the 2025 offseason in a difficult financial position. They have an effective cap space of -$16 million and no clear-cut moves that would create significant relief. This means Miami will likely have to lean on restructures and contract extensions to navigate their cap issues.

One of the more straightforward decisions, however, is moving on from Raheem Mostert. The veteran running back had just 104 touches in 13 games this season and saw his role diminish as the year progressed. They have younger options like De’Von Achane and Jaylen Wright already on the roster. As such, Mostert has become an expendable piece in Miami’s backfield. However, cutting him won’t provide much of a financial windfall. The Dolphins would only free up around $1.5 to $1.8 million in cap space.

Mostert finished the season with 439 yards from scrimmage. However, at 33 years old next season, he’s reaching an age where running backs rarely maintain high-level production. Yes, Miami will likely look to add another back. That said, moving on from Mostert is a logical step toward refreshing their offense.

2. Terron Armstead, OL

Terron Armstead remains one of the league’s premier offensive tackles when healthy. The problem? Staying on the field has always been his biggest challenge. Despite five Pro Bowl appearances, he has never completed a full season, and durability concerns are only growing as he ages.

From a financial perspective, Armstead’s contract is a major concern. If the Dolphins release him before June 1, they would create just $4.3 million in cap space. That's far from the kind of flexibility they need. However, a post-June 1 designation would clear a much more significant $15 million. This would make the decision far more appealing given Miami’s financial constraints.

With the team needing to find long-term solutions for the offensive line, the Dolphins will have to weigh whether keeping a high-priced, injury-prone veteran is worth the risk. Given their cap situation, parting ways with Armstead might be a necessary move.

3. Bradley Chubb, LB

Miami’s financial hurdles won’t be solved by just a few roster cuts. Most of their relief will need to come from restructures and extensions. However, moving on from Bradley Chubb after June 1 could be a key step in improving their long-term cap outlook.

Chubb is under contract for sizable cap hits over the next three seasons. Cutting him post-June 1 would free up $20.2 million in 2025 while spreading his dead-cap charge over the following two years. Yes, this wouldn’t necessarily help the team’s short-term cap struggles. That said, it would provide long-term flexibility that could help reshape the roster.

At 29 years old, Chubb is coming off a serious knee injury that cost him the season. With second-year edge rusher Chop Robinson waiting in the wings alongside Jaelan Phillips, Miami may opt to go younger at the position. Given Chubb’s hefty price tag and durability concerns, the Dolphins could decide that moving on is the best course of action.

A Tough Road Ahead

The Dolphins face a pivotal offseason as they try to rebound from a disappointing 2024 campaign. With financial constraints limiting their flexibility, the front office must make difficult decisions regarding veteran players like Raheem Mostert, Terron Armstead, and Bradley Chubb. Each of these potential cuts comes with its own considerations—whether it’s age, injuries, declining production, or cap relief—but all three represent moves that could help Miami reset its roster for the future. While these departures wouldn’t completely solve the Dolphins’ cap issues, they would be a step toward creating long-term stability and reshaping the team to remain competitive in the AFC. If Miami hopes to return to playoff contention, navigating these roster moves wisely will be essential.