The Washington Commanders have had a roller-coaster of a season to the 2023 NFL season. As the trade deadline approaches, the team is looking to make moves to bolster their roster and make a push for the playoffs. In this article, we will discuss three potential trade targets for the Commanders and why they would be good additions to the team.

The Washington Commanders' season so far

The Commanders have had a mixed season so far, with a 3-4 record. They started the season strong, winning their first two games against the Arizona Cardinals and the Denver Broncos. However, they then lost to the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, and Chicago Bears with their offense struggling. They bounced back with a win against the Atlanta Falcons but then lost to the New York Giants in Week 7.

Despite their record, the Commanders have shown some promising performances this season. They are among a bunch of teams averaging 2.5 touchdowns per game and also a top-10 team with 3.2 sacks per contest. That said, the Commanders have a ton more key games left in the season, including matchups against the Eagles, Patriots, and Seahawks. The Commanders have some tough games ahead, but they have shown potential this season and could still turn things around.

Here we will look at the three players who are considered early Washington Commanders trade candidates before the 2023 NFL deadline.

Michael Onwenu

The Commanders' offensive line has received criticism this season due to quarterback Sam Howell being hit too much. This could derail the team's postseason aspirations. Sure, some of the blame can be placed on Howell. However, adding to Washington's depth might be an option to consider if the price is right. The New England Patriots, who are currently 2s-5 under Bill Belichick, might decide to sell off assets such as Michael Onwenu. Onwenu has had some discipline issues this season. However, based on his exceptional 2022 form, he could be an immediate upgrade on the rotation and perhaps even as a starter. Onwenu is a versatile offensive lineman. He played in every Patriots game last season and started at multiple spots. He is one of the few blue-chip talents the Patriots have on their roster. The Commanders could get a significant return for him if they decide to trade him.

Jeremy Chinn

The Washington Commanders' defense has a weakness at the defensive second level. In fact, Cody Barton's performance is generally poor. This leaves Jamin Davis as the only reliable option within the linebacking corps. The Commanders should address this issue before the trade deadline. This is especially true since the safety tandem of Jeremy Reaves and Darrick Forrest are also injured.

Jeremy Chinn, a dynamic hybrid weapon, could be a good fit for the Commanders. Chinn is a highly instinctive player with great athleticism and closing speed. In addition, he can play multiple positions and contribute to special teams. The Carolina Panthers, who are currently 0-6, are reportedly looking to sell off assets. Chinn could be one of the expendable options. The Commanders might be able to extract decent value from the Panthers. This is considering Chinn is in the final year of his deal. It's worth noting that Marty Hurney, who was Carolina's general manager before, is now with the Commanders.

Jordan Hicks

The Washington Commanders may need to add another capable linebacker to their defense to improve their performance. Although Jamin Davis has shown promise, he has received little help. Replacing Cole Holcomb with Cody Barton has not been successful. The Commanders may choose to wait and see if things improve. Still, with the urgency levels high under Josh Harris' ownership group, they may need to take action now. Jordan Hicks has been performing well under defensive coordinator Brian Flores, despite the Minnesota Vikings' indifferent form. Hicks has taken on extra responsibilities this season and has shown great commitment and outstanding production. Yes, Hicks may be the least likely candidate on the list. Having said that, the Commanders could consider reaching out to him to see if they can make a deal for a much-needed upgrade in their linebacker position.

Looking Ahead

The Washington Commanders are looking to make moves before the trade deadline to improve their roster and make a push for the playoffs. Michael Onwenu, Jeremy Chinn, and Jordan Hicks are three potential trade targets who would be great additions to the team. With a strong defense and a solid offense, the Commanders have the potential to make a deep playoff run if they can make the right moves before the deadline.