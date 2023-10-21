The Baltimore Ravens have had a pretty good start to the 2023 NFL season. As the trade deadline approaches, the Ravens are looking to make some moves to bolster their roster and make a push for the playoffs. In this article, we will discuss three potential trade targets for the Ravens and why they would be good additions to the team.

The Baltimore Ravens' season so far

The Ravens have had a strong start to the 2023 NFL season, holding a 4-2 record. They have been led by their star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has thrown for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns so far this season. The Ravens' defense has also been impressive, ranking in the top five in both points allowed and yards allowed per game. They won three of their first four games, beating the Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals, and Cleveland Browns in the process. After Week 4, however, they've been on an up-and-down road. They fell short to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5 before bouncing back against the Tennessee Titans in Week 6.

Despite their strong start, the Ravens have some areas of weakness that they will need to address if they want to make a deep playoff run. One area of concern is their pass rush, which has struggled to generate consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks. The Ravens are also in need of a reliable wide receiver to complement their run-heavy offense.

Here we will look at the three players who are considered early Baltimore Ravens trade candidates before the 2023 NFL deadline.

Brian Burns

Brian Burns stands out as a proficient pass rusher. So far, he has registered seven sacks and forced two fumbles this season. While Baltimore boasts one of the NFL's top defenses, it falls short compared to teams like the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers. The primary area for improvement is the pass rush, which holds significant importance in disrupting offensive plays. Currently, Baltimore ranks 25th in pressure rate at 19.3 percent, 13th in pass-rush win rate, and has the lowest QB hurry rate at 2.4 percent in the NFL.

As such, the Ravens could acquire Burns in exchange for a couple of future draft picks and maybe a second-tier player thrown in. Of course, Burns faces double-teams on 23 percent of his pass-rushing attempts. However, he maintains one of the highest pass-rush win rates at 27 percent in the NFL, with 15 pressures and four sacks this season. While it might cost substantial assets to acquire him, Burns has the potential to make a more significant impact on Baltimore's defense.

Adding wideout Courtland Sutton to the Ravens' offense would be a commendable move. Keep in mind that the Ravens have been struggling with wide receiver Rashod Bateman for several years. This was primarily due to injuries and mental mistakes. Sutton, a 6-foot-3 wideout, could offer the reliability that the Ravens need. While he may not be a No. 1 receiver, he can be a trusted target for star QB Lamar Jackson. Sutton would absolutely complement rookie receiver Zay Flowers. We actually think the Ravens and Broncos could go for a straight swap here. From Denver's perspective, acquiring Bateman, who comes with a $4.008 million cap hit, represents a buy-low opportunity. If Bateman thrives in Sean Payton's offense, it could be a great deal; otherwise, it's not significantly different from releasing Sutton during the 2024 offseason.

Jaylon Johnson

The cornerback position is one where you can never have too much talent. Sure, Baltimore's defense has performed relatively well. They have held opponents to a 71.4 QB rating. That is the third-lowest in the NFL. They have also allowed just 163.2 passing yards per game. However, these statistics may partly be attributed to facing injured quarterbacks like Joe Burrow, Ryan Tannehill, Kenny Pickett, and Deshaun Watson. Jaylon Johnson could then be the ideal choice as the No. 2 cornerback alongside Marlon Humphrey. Although injuries have plagued Johnson, he has maintained a strong 64.6 QB rating when targeted this season.

A year earlier, NFL teams managed just a 39.6 QB rating when targeting him. While Johnson would be a half-season rental, his addition could complete Baltimore's secondary. This deal could make it one of the best in the NFL. This, combined with a strong linebacker corps and an effective system, could compensate for a league-average pass rush. That would be good in case the Ravens fail to get a player like Brian Burns.

Looking Ahead

As the trade deadline approaches, the Baltimore Ravens are looking to make some moves to bolster their roster and make a push for the playoffs. Brian Burns, Courtland Sutton, and Jaylon Johnson would all be excellent additions to the Ravens' roster, providing much-needed help on defense and offense. While the Ravens may need to give up some draft capital to acquire these players, they would be making a smart investment in their future success.