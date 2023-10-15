After traveling all the way to London, the Tennessee Titans dropped to 2-4 after losing to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6. However, alongside the contest, the Titans might've lost quarterback Ryan Tannehill for an extended period of time.

Tannehill was seen using crutches after the Titans' loss, via ESPN's Turron Davenport. He is planning to undergo an MRI when Tennessee returns stateside.

The quarterback was forced to be carted from the field after suffering a brutal ankle injury. Once the MRI is complete, the Titans will have a much better understanding of the seriousness of Tannehill's injury. However, the fact that he needs crutches to move around is not a great sign.

When Tannehill left the game, the Titans turned to Malik Willis. He proceeded to complete 4-of-5 passes for 74 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Willis added three rushes for 17 yards.

If Tannehill is forced to miss time, Tennessee will have a decision to make. They can either stick with Willis under center, or turn to rookie Will Levis – who the Titans invested a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in.

But until any decision is made, the Titans will want to see the results of Ryan Tannehill's MRI. If he is healthy enough to play, it seems likely that he will return under center. However, after getting carted off, and after having to use crutches, Tannehill's return doesn't seem like a quick fix.

In the meantime, Tennessee will have two young quarterbacks waiting for an opportunity when called upon.