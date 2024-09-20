Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers walked out onto the field to raucous cheers from the home crowd on Thursday for the New York Jets' Week 3 matchup against the New England Patriots. Rodgers didn't let the fans down, either, as the Jets blasted the Patriots 24-3, led by his stellar performance of 27-35 with 281 yards, no interceptions and two touchdowns. This showing was exactly what the Jets ordered when they traded for Aaron Rodgers, despite missing all of last season due to an Achilles injury.

After the game, the former MVP expressed his gratitude for the fans supporting him in his first home game back.

The star quarterback said “all the chants of his name meant a lot to him,” and he “was hoping to get [the] ball back in victory formation,” according to this post from Connor Hughes on X, formerly Twitter.

Jets follow Aaron Rodgers' lead

Likewise, the 40-year-old quarterback had more to say about his return game versus the Patriots.

“This was kind of a first step in playing like I know I'm capable of playing. I felt like I was, you know, myself,” Rodgers said, via a report from Dennis Waszak Jr. for the Associated Press.

Though he aimed for an early return last year, Rodgers shifted gears to this season once the Jets fell out of postseason contention. In his first game since the injury, it was clear he still needed to shake off a lot of rust, throwing only for 167 yards, one interception, and one touchdown.

This rust involved trouble moving around the pocket, though his arm still threw rockets when he needed them.

The San Francisco 49ers, without Christian McCaffrey, handily defeated the Jets 32-19. After that, the Jets beat the Tennessee Titans, 24-17, as Rogers went 5-5 in passing and led the Jets on the winning touchdown drive.

It also looked like the quarterback has moved on from the disappointment of his debut for the Jets last season, where he injured his Achilles in the first four snaps.

“I mean, I feel good about it,” he said in the days prior to the Patriots game. “It's been a long time since I took the field at JetLife. So, it'll be a lot of emotions, for sure. But we're thankfully already into the third game of the season. Played two full games, body feels good, about as good as it can on a short week.”

Outlook

The Jets' early grueling schedule of three games in 11 days should be tough for the 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers shaking off rust and putting all that weight and pressure on a surgically repaired Achilles.

Still, after a three-day break, he looks forward to lead the team versus the Denver Broncos in Week 4.