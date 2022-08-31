3 most shocking Rams roster cuts for the 2022 53-man roster

The Los Angeles Rams are ready to run it back in 2022. After a Super Bowl win, nothing short of another long postseason run would be a surprise for the team. Because of that, they’re bringing back the best of the best of their 2021 squad but that also resulted in some Rams roster cuts.

Unfortunately, they still lost some important pieces. Linebacker Von Miller signed with the Buffalo Bills and longtime punter Johnny Hekker was released and signed with the Carolina Panthers. On Tuesday, Los Angeles made its final cuts for the 53-man regular-season roster. Although some were expected, other might come as a surprise since those players could have been important rotational pieces for 2022.

With that being said, here are the three most shocking cuts the Rams made for their 53-man roster in 2022.

3. OT A.J. Arcuri

Selected as the second-to-last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, A.J. Arcuri had to battle for his roster spot this preseason. Unfortunately for him, he was one of the Rams roster cuts.

One of Arcuri’s best features is his versatility in the offensive line. During his time at Michigan State, he started 17 games at left tackle and eight as a right tackle. All of his starts at the right side came in 2021. He is also a very effective blocker. Last season, Arcuri helped Seattle Seahawks’ second-round pick Kenneth Walker III finish No. 2 in the nation with 1,636 rushing yards.

Arcuri was reportedly battling with Bobby Evans for the final roster spot in the offensive line. Evans, the Rams’ third-round pick in 2019, played in a total of 23 games for the team, starting in eight of them. It is probable that Evans’ experience comparing to Arcuri’s played a big role in the final decision.

The rookie is already 25 years old since he spent six years in college, which could mean he already hit or is very close of his developmental ceiling. For comparison, Evans is also 25 but with three NFL seasons under his belt. Since offensive linemen are constantly sacrificing their bodies, there is still a chance Arcuri gets a call up at some point this season after he was one of the Rams roster cuts. Should he stay in the practice squad, he might be one of the main options the Rams look after in case of an injury to their guards.

2. OLB Chris Garrett

One of the Rams’ biggest losses this offseason was Von Miller leaving in free agency. After he joined the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles was in need of another quality outside linebacker to fill his role. Although it is unlikely the Rams would get someone as good as Miller, they had some options to at least provide depth.

Chris Garrett was battling to be part of that depth. As a rookie in 2021, he only appeared in one game for four defensive snaps. But in the 2022 preseason, he had a bit more time to show his talents. He totaled two tackles in three games.

Those stats are shy, and they do not do a justice to his college numbers. During his time in Concordia University, Garrett had a total of 36.5 sacks.

He had to battle injuries in the past few years, which limited his chances of earning a bigger role in the NFL. Since the Rams do not have many experienced reserve players for the edge rusher slot, Garrett as one of the Rams roster cuts is even more surprising. He is still eligible to the practice squad, so maybe this is not the last fans have seen of him in a Rams uniform in the regular season.

1. WR Jacob Harris

Perhaps the biggest surprise from the final Rams roster cuts, the team released Jacob Harris. The former UCF Knight had limited time with the team last year after suffering a major knee injury, which sidelined him for the majority of the season, including the playoffs.

Still, Harris was a fourth-round pick in 2021, a high investment for the team. One of the main reasons Los Angeles liked him was his versatility. He played as a wide receiver in college, registering 30 receptions for 539 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior. Then, he transitioned to tight end after the draft.

Harris ended up switching back to the wideout position this offseason. This likely meant the Rams were trying to find a place for him and use his best abilities.

In three games this preseason, mainly in his preferred position of wide receiver, Harris had five catches for 28 yards but no scores. As a rookie, he did not register any stats in nine games as he mostly played on special teams as a gunner.

Due to his connection with the franchise as part of the Super Bowl winning roster, there is a possibility Harris returns to the organization as a practice squad member. Still, it is a surprise he won’t start the season among the 53 as expected.