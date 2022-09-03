3 NFL teams with the best chance to go from worst to first in 2022

Every year there are teams that can shock the NFL. Just last season, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals made a trip to the Super Bowl. They were just two seasons removed from having the first overall pick.

While not every team may make a jump to this extent, several teams could drastically improve in 2022. Whether it be through big-time moves made in free agency, strong draft classes, or league-altering trades, multiple teams are heading into the new season looking much better than they did a year ago.

Heading into the season, three teams, in particular, could make the jump from worst to first in their division. While this is no easy feat to achieve, it is possible.

Each of these three teams has its distinct reasons for why they could potentially make this jump.

Here are three teams that could make the jump from worst to first

3. Carolina Panthers

2021 Record: 5-12

The NFC South is a strong division. But heading into the 2022 season, it could be up for grabs.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have run the division since Brady’s arrival, could potentially be dethroned this season.

The current Buccaneers offensive line is among the most plagued in the NFL. They will head into the regular season without several of their key pieces. A poor offensive line could impact them for the whole season.

The Atlanta Falcons are a team that may be in rebuilding mode for the foreseeable future. They have assembled a young roster and lack elite playmakers on both sides of the ball.

While the Falcons have begun to put together an elite young core, they are still multiple pieces away from taking over the division.

The New Orleans Saints could be a solid team this season. But they are also beatable. With a quarterback coming off of a torn ACL, there is no indication of how well they will perform in 2022.

Out of the three teams that made the list, the Carolina Panthers may be the least likely to make the push. But when looking at each division, there are few teams who, on paper, have what it takes to take over a division.

But with the offseason that the Panthers had, there is potential.

The Panthers made a drastic move during the offseason when they traded for quarterback Baker Mayfield. After a rough season from Sam Darnold in 2021, the team brought in Mayfield to challenge for the starting job. Now with him at the helm, the team could be in for a different season in 2022.

Along with Mayfield leading the charge, running back Christian McCaffrey will be back to 100%. When healthy, he is arguably the game’s best running back. Having him back in the backfield immediately improves this unit.

The Panthers have also assembled a potentially elite secondary. They have a strong group in Jeremy Chinn, Jaycee Horn, Xavier Woods, and Donte Jackson. This back four rounds out what could already be among the NFL’s most underrated defensive groups.

2. Denver Broncos

2021 Record: 7-10

The Denver Broncos are playing in what is arguably the best division in football history. There is a chance that all four teams within the AFC West have a legitimate shot at winning the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs, even with the loss of Tyreek Hill, still look to be elite. With Patrick Mahomes leading the charge, this team remains one of the best in the NFL.

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers seem set on taking over the NFL. Not only have they put together an elite defense, but their offense could end the season as the best in the NFL.

The Las Vegas Raiders shocked the NFL world when they traded for star wide receiver Davante Adams. They have also put together a talented team on both sides of the ball. And they have already proven that they can win.

But the Denver Broncos enter the season a much different team than they were when the season ended.

The Broncos went all in when they traded for quarterback Russell Wilson. They now have a proven winner leading their team.

Along with adding Wilson, they have assembled an extremely talented roster. They have a rare blend of young players and proven veterans on both sides of the ball.

And with first-year head coach Nathanial Hackett handling the offense, the team could open up the playbook in a big way.

The AFC west will be a battle each week. But with each team being talented, any of them could end up taking the division.

The Broncos have put themselves into a position where they could win it. After finishing 7-10 last season, you can expect a very different outcome this year.

1. Baltimore Ravens

2021 Record: 8-9

The AFC North could be up for grabs in 2022. Last season, the Cincinnati Bengals won the division with a 10-7 record. This year, it may take a little more to take it home.

As previously noted, the Bengals shocked the NFL when they made their run to a Super Bowl appearance. And they now enter the new season with a nearly identical roster. They will have the opportunity to repeat.

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter the season still in the midst of a quarterback battle. And while the team still looks to be good, they aren’t what they have been in the past.

The Cleveland Browns made their move of the offseason when they traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson. But they will be without their QB1 for the first 11 games of the season. Upon his return, they may already be out of the playoff race.

And that just leaves the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens finished the 2021 season with an 8-9 record. And that was with their star quarterback Lamar Jackson missing time.

Now, Jackson is back to 100% and the team has gotten better.

Running back J.K. Dobbins will be making his return from a torn ACL. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman looks to be significantly better in year two. And one of the game’s best tight ends, Mark Andrews will still be there.

The defense could also be better in 2022. The Ravens have always been known to have an elite defensive unit and that looks like it could be the case this season.

All signs point to the Ravens at least competing for the top spot in the AFC North. Then making the jump from last place to first is a real possibility.