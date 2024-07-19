The Jacksonville Jaguars ended the 2023 season as poorly as an NFL team could. An 8-3 start that saw them seize control of the AFC South was upended by a disastrous 1-6 finish. But the Jaguars are entering the 2024 campaign with an optimistic outlook.

They added plenty of help through the draft with the headliner being LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. with the 23rd overall pick. Jacksonville also added players like Arik Armstead, Mitch Morse, and Gabe Davis in free agency.

The Jaguars can continue to add to their roster by dealing trade candidates like CJ Beathard, Luke Farrell, and Chad Muma during training camp.

A third-string quarterback better than most backups

Another deal the Jaguars made this offseason was to acquire former New England Patriot first-round quarterback Mac Jones. All it took to get him was a sixth-round pick. It was a great move for the Jaguars to not only get another young, capable quarterback into their room but give them flexibility at that position behind Trevor Lawrence. That could mean another deal could possibly on the horizon.

No, they're not going to trade Lawrence. But, they could find a trade involving CJ Beathard.

Beathard was a third-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2017. He's made 13 starts in his career, and has some highlights in those appearances. One of which includes a start in 2020 where Beathard threw for three touchdowns, the most he's ever thrown in a game.

Beathard is more than capable of being someone's backup somewhere. With Jacksonville trading for another one in the offseason, Beathard could be a hot trade commodity during training camp, especially if an injury takes place. For reference, the Cleveland Browns traded Joshua Dobbs and a seventh-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for a fifth-rounder.

The Jags can follow a similar blueprint with Beathard. In essence, they can flip that sixth-round pick they sent to New England for Jones into potentially a fifth-rounder and upgrade their backup quarterback spot in the process. That's not bad business at all.

Too many tight ends in Jacksonville

Jacksonville is also well-stocked at tight end. Last year, they used a second-round pick on former Penn State tight end Brenton Strange. Strange hardly played last season, but he is a solid blocker and has legit athleticism and receiving skills to work with.

Strange is not going to be going anywhere any time soon. Neither is Evan Engram, who signed a three-year $42.5 million deal before the start of last season. Jacksonville also signed former Green Bay Packer Josiah Deguara, who can be deployed as a fullback if need be.

That tight end room could make another member, Luke Farrell, another potential trade candidate. Farrell arrived in Jacksonville as part of Urban Meyer's first and only draft class. He's largely done his job since arriving in Duval by excelling as a blocker.

But he hasn't done much as a receiver. Farrell has only caught 24 passes for 251 yards in three seasons as a pro, with 155 of those coming in 2023. With the Jaguars already having a number of options at that position, Farrell looks like another candidate to get traded during training camp potentially.

Jaguars have logjam at linebacker

One of the more puzzling draft picks Jacksonville has made in recent memory was selecting Chad Muma in the third round of the 2022 draft. Not that he isn't a bad player, but they had already chosen a player at that position earlier in that same draft in Devin Lloyd. The Jaguars also signed Foyesade Oluokun, another off-ball linebacker, in that same offseason.

Unsurprisingly Muma has not seen the field all that often. He racked up just 47 total tackles and 1.5 sacks in his rookie season across 16 games. That number dipped even further in 2023. Despite playing in one more game, Muma totaled just 15 tackles without recording a single sack.

Muma is a fine depth piece, but he is not exactly needed in Jacksonville. Perhaps there is a team out there that is willing to send the Jaguars a solid draft pick for him. The Jags can't get that third round pick back, but even a Day 3 pick would be better than relegating him permanently to the bench. Muma is another Jaguars trade candidate worth keeping an eye on during training camp.