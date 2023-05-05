Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Los Angeles Lakers got absolutely gobsmacked in Game 2 against the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors shot the ball exceptionally well from three, although this was not that much of a far cry from what occurred in Game 1. However, the Lakers played a much better Game 1, getting to the free throw line with ease, and riding the coattails of an incredible performance from Anthony Davis. Davis continued his trend of inconsistency in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, putting up a dud in Game 2. The series now flips to Los Angeles for Game 3 and Game 4, with the series tied and it looking like anyone’s advantage going forward. However, Las Vegas believes the Warriors are the favorites as of now; LeBron James and the Lakers are currently at +106 to win the series outright. With the series tied and the Lakers heading home, there must be a few reasons Vegas points to for this particular line.

LeBron James played a much better Game 2 than he did in Game 1, ironically in a drubbing by the Warriors. As the Lakers prepare for Game 3, there is no doubt James is in the ear of Anthony Davis and grilling him on bringing his A-game to help the Lakers go up 2-1. Overall, the Lakers need a more consistent performance across the roster in Game 3 and beyond if they want to win the series. In general, there are a plethora of reasons why Vegas is putting the Warriors as favorites to survive this series, many that have played out so far. There are three reasons in particular why the Lakers are underdogs despite the series being tied 1-1. So, what are those three reasons?

Here are three reasons why LeBron James and the Lakers are underdogs to win the matchup against the Warriors albeit a 1-1 tie in the series.

Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis’ inconsistency

The phenomenon of Anthony Davis continues to boggle the minds of all who watch the Lakers superstar play basketball. In Game 1 of the series, he looked like the best player on the planet, let alone the best player in the game. He had 30 points and 23 rebounds on 11/19 shooting, notwithstanding his 4 blocks on the defensive end. Then Game 2 came around and he looked like a different player; Davis had 11 points on 5/11 shooting, bringing in 7 rebounds and 3 blocks along the way. The sense of urgency and intensity just wasn’t there for him in Game 2, inexplicably after dominating Game 1. This is a big reason why the Lakers are underdogs despite the series tie.

With the inability to count on Anthony Davis being himself every night, it is just impossible to assume the Lakers can win this series. The Lakers need Anthony Davis to be the superstar he is if they want to win this series, especially if they want to win an NBA Finals. LeBron James is not the James of old, and he has to rely on Davis playing up to what he is capable of. Since the Lakers can’t rely on that, it is hard to rely on the Lakers. The inconsistency of Anthony Davis is a major reason the Lakers are underdogs against the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors’ 3-point prowess

Stephen Curry had an average game for his standards in Game 2, but the Warriors still dominated. This is because Klay Thompson dropped 30 points on 11/18 shooting, including an incredible 8/11 from the 3-point line. It was yet another example of the Warriors simply being unstoppable behind the 3-point arc, a defining characteristic of their dynasty. The fact it was done with an average shooting night from Curry speaks to why they are favorites. Any given night they can easily score way more 3-pointers than the Lakers score 2-pointers.

The duo of Curry and Thompson is the greatest shooting tandem of all time. Not to mention, they are most likely 1a and 1b in terms of individual best shooters of all time. The fact that any game either one can go off from 3 is so lethal against a team like the Lakers who depend on 2-point buckets. Even if the Lakers play better, the Warriors can get back into any game just because they can so easily score the highest value shot in the game. It is not a surprise that the Lakers are underdogs, as they cannot shoot the 3-pointer like the Warriors can. For the Lakers to win, they have to play an almost perfect game, while the Warriors can depend on a 3-point barrage to get back into any contest.

LeBron James’ foot

Albeit having a good Game 2, LeBron James does not look healthy. It was known that his foot injury from the regular season was pretty serious, but he was able to return and he hasn’t missed any time in the 2023 NBA Playoffs so far. However, it is apparent he is a step slower than he usually is, and the lack of elevation in his jump shot speaks directly to his injured foot. With LeBron James not at full strength and his play very evidently affected by it, it is clear why the Lakers are underdogs. Without James being at the highest level, it is much safer to assume the higher scoring Warriors will come away with the series.

The rest of this series is certainly going to be entertaining, and the Lakers still might come out on top when it is all said and done. They will need Anthony Davis to play like he can, to limit the Warriors’ 3-pointers to the best of their ability, and for LeBron James to continue to gut out his foot injury. With all that being said, it is no surprise why the Lakers are underdogs against the Warriors for the rest of the second round 2023 NBA Playoffs series.