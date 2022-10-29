3 reasons Ravens must be buyers at the 2022 NFL trade deadline

Halfway through the 2022 NFL season, the Baltimore Ravens appear to be in pretty good shape. Baltimore defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night to improve to 5-3 on the season and take sole possession of the AFC North lead. Some would argue that the Ravens are even better than their record, as they have had a chance to win every game this season.

There’s been a lot to like in Baltimore so far. Lamar Jackson and the offense have been clicking for much of the season, and the defense has done enough to win games. With Justin Tucker still being Justin Tucker, the Ravens have reason to be optimistic about the second half of the season.

However, every team has room for improvement no matter how good it may be. The upcoming 2022 NFL trade deadline provides the perfect opportunity for Baltimore to bolster its lineup, as teams are scrambling to complete deals.

With their contending window still wide open, the Ravens should absolutely look to acquire some key pieces for the playoff run. Let’s go over a few reasons why Baltimore should be a buyer at this year’s trade deadline.

3. The Ravens’ secondary would benefit from reinforcements

Baltimore’s defense has been solid this season, but not championship-caliber. The Ravens are allowing 364.3 yards per game, 23rd in the league, and 22.9 points per game, 21st in the league. The defense likely won’t cost them any games, but it certainly won’t win them any, either.

However, one area of the defense has struggled in particular, the secondary. The Ravens have the sixth-worst pass defense in the league, allowing 266.8 yards per game. To be fair, though, most of that comes from a dreadful performance against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, when Tua Tagovailoa torched the Ravens for 469 yards and six scores. Against other strong passing teams, such as the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, the Ravens have defended well.

Marcus Williams should return from injury soon, but Baltimore could still benefit by trading for another defensive back. If the price isn’t too high, the Ravens should absolutely get some secondary help at the trade deadline.

2. Baltimore could use some more weapons on offense

Wide receiver feels like a constant need in Baltimore, and this trade deadline is no exception. Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay aren’t topping the NFL’s best receiver list anytime soon, that’s for sure. If the Ravens look to improve their receiver room, there are a couple ways they could go.

First, they could opt to bring in another complementary receiver for a quantity over quality approach. Many players on the trade market would fit this role, including Brandin Cooks and Jackson’s childhood friend, Jerry Jeudy. Alternatively, they could swing for the fences and bring in someone like DJ Moore, although a high asking price may deter them.

Additionally, the Ravens may could look to add another running back with JK Dobbins going back on injured reserve. Gus Edwards and Kenyan Drake make a decent running back duo right now, but there’s clearly room for improvement. Maybe the Ravens could be the team to take a flier on struggling Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers, as he would be a nice addition to their backfield.

The Ravens’ offense is the clear strength of the team, and they should absolutely play into that. A trade at either position of need would only make Baltimore’s vaunted offense even tougher to stop.

1. The Ravens need to convince Lamar Jackson to stay

Baltimore has high aspirations this season, but convincing Jackson to stay beyond 2022 has to be the team’s top priority. He’s the heart and soul of the franchise right now, and losing him would be an absolute disaster. With contract negotiations on pause until the end of the season, Jackson’s decision may come down to the wire.

If the Ravens want to retain their star quarterback, they need to show him that they can get him to a title. Selling off pieces at the deadline indicates that a team no longer sees itself as a contender, while buying means the team thinks it can compete. If Baltimore were to sell at the deadline for some inexplicable reason, Jackson would immediately look for the first ride out of town.

The Ravens absolutely must buy at the deadline, if for no other reason than to impress Jackson. The goal is obviously to convince him to stay, but anything else would be a terrific bonus. With the right moves, the Ravens may just lift their first Lombardi trophy in a decade at the end of the season.