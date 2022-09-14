Lamar Jackson makes end-all statement about Ravens contract situation

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson made a final statement on his uncertain contract situation with the team. According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, Jackson said he is done discussing his contract.

The Ravens and Lamar Jackson were unable to come to an agreement ahead of the regular season. Baltimore reportedly wanted to extend him but nothing came to fruition. Jackson reportedly rejected a 6-year contract worth $133 million guaranteed.

A rumor suggested he declined a $250 guaranteed million dollar contract. But Jackson denied that rumor.

Lamar Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in football when he’s healthy. Injuries have limited his overall production in recent years. However, Jackson’s dual-threat ability is unparalleled in the NFL. The Ravens are hoping he can stay on the field throughout the 2022 campaign while leading them to a deep postseason run.

Jackson’s future with the Ravens is in question given the two sides’ inability to agree on an extension. This season could be his last in Baltimore.

The majority of people believe that the Ravens should have dished out the big bucks in order to keep Lamar Jackson in Baltimore for the foreseeable future. One of Jackson’s main believers is Stephen A. Smith. An ESPN First Take debate was sparked on Wednesday comparing Jackson to Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings.

But Smith was having none of it.

“I did not say he (Lamar Jackson) was flawless,” Smith said. “What I said is he’s better than Kirk Cousins! And you don’t need to be mentioning them in the same breath!”

Lamar Jackson will aim to prove Smith right and earn his massive contract this season.