The Baltimore Ravens suffered a shocking loss on Sunday, blowing a 10-point fourth quarter lead and losing to the Las Vegas Raiders 26-23. The loss dropped John Harbaugh and company to 0-2 on the season, the first time that the Ravens have dropped their opening two games since 2015.

Many Ravens fans and pundits are freaking out about the team's struggles, but things aren't as bad as they seem for the team that finished with the best record in the AFC last year. At the very least, it's definitely not time to hit the panic button on the Ravens just yet.

There are surely reasons to be concerned about Baltimore. The defense has predictably taken a step back after the departure of Mike Macdonald as defensive coordinator. The Ravens offensive line has looked extremely vulnerable at times, and the pass catching group is still lacking that tier one weapon that bends defenses.

However, the Ravens still have plenty of time to climb back into the playoff picture in the AFC. Here are three reasons why it's far too early to bail on Baltimore just yet.

The defense is too talented not to figure it out

Baltimore's defense hasn't had the greatest start to the 2024-25 season. After stifling opponents week after week last season, the Ravens are just 15th in total defense and 28th in the NFL in scoring defense through two weeks. Their fourth quarter collapse against the Raiders, who they contained rather comfortably for most of the game, was a bizarre one that could be costly for them in the standings later on.

The Ravens have lost some pieces that were key for them last season: Jadeveon Clowney is gone, as are linebacker Patrick Queen and interception machine Geno Stone. The unit definitely has a different feel about it without Macdonald pulling the strings as well. It almost seems as if the Ravens are reacting to what offenses are throwing at them this season, whereas they were constantly the aggressors under Macdonald.

Regardless, this unit has way too many good players to not finish as a top 10ish unit if they're able to stay healthy. Roquan Smith is one of the best off-ball linebackers in football, and is elite at erasing the mistakes that others make around him. Kyle Hamilton is a do-it-all weapon that can play safety or line up in the nickel spot, and his elite playmaking ability wreaks havoc on opponents. The defensive line still should be solid with Nnamdi Maudbuike and Michael Pierce in the middle as well. They may not be an elite defense anymore, but it's hard to see them continuing to be a bad one

The AFC is wide open

Who is the juggernaut in the AFC? It doesn't feel like there's any one team that has separated themselves from the pack. Now, it's certainly early, and there's still time for a team to get hot and pull ahead, but which team is without flaws and questions?

The Ravens definitely have theirs, but the Chiefs have been up-and-down so far this year, and the Ravens nearly beat them on opening night in Kansas City. The Bills have major questions about their defensive personnel with Matt Milano injured. The Bengals are sitting at 0-2 just like the Ravens are. The Texans look the most impressive of the bunch after two weeks, but they have big questions looming over their youth and inexperience.

The Ravens have been around the block. While they haven't been 0-2 in a very long time, John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson know exactly what they're doing, and they have the tools and experience necessary to dig the Ravens out of this hole. They should have a chance to win every game that they play, and they've earned the benefit of the doubt that they're going to come out on top more times than not.

Lamar Jackson is still one of the best

The old saying is that it's a quarterback league, and the Ravens still have one of the best in the business. It just doesn't feel right to hit the panic button on a team with a two-time league MVP at quarterback after two games, does it?

Lamar Jackson is going to give the Ravens a chance to win every single game. He isn't perfect, but he's shown that he can get the job done with his legs. He's shown that he can get the job done with his arm, both inside and outside of the pocket. He continues to build chemistry with Zay Flowers on the outside, and I trust that the Ravens will get Mark Andrews going sooner rather than later.

Last season, it took a while for Jackson and the rest of the Ravens' offense to mesh in year one in Todd Monken's offense. That adjustment period should be even shorter in year two working together, even as Monken and the rest of the players adjust to the offensive line woes that Baltimore is navigating in 2024.

The Ravens may have lost pieces. They may not be the same buzzsaw that they were during the regular season last year. But they're still a very good roster, and have far too many talented players and experienced coaches to be hitting the panic button just yet.