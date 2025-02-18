The Los Angeles Rams dropping to the red with the salary cap looks long gone. General manager Les Snead remodeled the team into one emphasizing the NFL Draft the last two seasons. That strategy has delivered back-to-back playoff runs with Sean McVay coaching.

But that doesn't mean Snead and the Rams won't ignore adding free agents. And they have room to lure in some sneaky good options.

The franchise sits at more than $37.3 million in salary cap space, per Over the Cap. They've avoided landing in the minus for the cap, which places them in the red.

Los Angeles is expected to raise its current cap space figure, though. Cooper Kupp is on his way out. And he'll take a $29.7 million cap hit with him. His pending departure will free up even more financial flexibility for the Rams. Which means pursuing these intriguing options.

Zach Ertz, TE, Washington Commanders

The Rams need tight end help in the worse way. Longtime TE option Tyler Higbee is expected to become another departure. TE2 Colby Parkinson didn't pan out and is projected to walk in free agency.

Ertz may be an older option. But he's one of the NFL's most reliable tight ends and a past Super Bowl winner. The 34-year-old proved he still has something left in his tank. The 6-foot-5 Ertz caught 66 passes for 654 yards and scored seven touchdowns. Those numbers represent his best output since 2019 with the Philadelphia Eagles. He even grabbed 11 passes for 104 yards in the NFC title game.

The Commanders can still attempt to lure Ertz back following his one-year deal with the team. But he's a native of nearby Orange, California. At this stage, coming home shouldn't be off the table for Ertz. He won't command a high market at his age. He's also lining up for one last Super Bowl contender here.

Carlton Davis, CB, Detroit Lions

Like tight end, the Rams need cornerback help. They had to bring back Ahkello Witherspoon while Tre'Davious White was a disappointment.

The Rams need a savvy veteran here. Plus one with past Super Bowl winning experience and from an established league power. Carlton Davis fits both descriptions.

Davis won Super Bowl LV with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He recently surrendered an opposing quarterback rating of 77.0 — the lowest of his career. He also surrendered just two touchdowns while targeted 76 times. Davis likely won't command lots of cash. But former Rams scout and now Lions general manager Brad Holmes could help endorse Davis to L.A.

Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Here us out here. Yes, Tee Higgins is projected to command a significant market — with a predicted annual salary of $25.4 million per Spotrac. And sure, he's probably going to be in high demand.

But the Rams can make room for Higgins. Here's how: Kupp leaving L.A. either by trade or release. Even other departures like Higbee and right tackle Rob Havenstein can clear space to lure the past AFC champion wideout.

Higgins comes from a Rams-like offense too. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor brought McVay's system over to Cincy after working under him with the Rams. Higgins can become drawn to playing in a scheme he's familiar with. He also gives Matthew Stafford a long-awaited tall perimeter option. Higgins rises as the one marquee free agent Snead and the Rams can gravitate towards. Especially with the cap space available.