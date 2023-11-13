Taking a look at three WWE superstars who could be candidates to join the WarGames team with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Survivor Series: WarGames is quickly approaching, and things are starting to heat up. On last week's episode of WWE Raw, Adam Pearce announced the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series. This match will include Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh.

This match has been in the works for a long time. Judgment Day has been terrorizing Monday Night Raw for months and has crossed paths with all four of their future opponents multiple times. WarGames should be this story's final chapter, and fans expect big things from all men involved.

As of right now, the match is 4v4. Last year, the men's WarGames match was 5v5, so that means WWE could potentially add one more member to each team. It would make sense if WWE kept it the way it is now, but it would make things more entertaining if they added two more superstars to the match. There are a handful of superstars who could take the final spot on Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes' team. Let's go over who can fill that spot if WWE decides to add a fifth member.

LA Knight currently has his hands full with The Bloodline, but he may have some free time during Survivor Series weekend to help out Seth Rollins and company. It's clear that WWE is pushing LA Knight to be a main event star, and including him in this blockbuster match will do nothing but help that. Although he hasn't been involved in this months-long feud, fans would be ecstatic if Knight joined this match. It would be a weird addition, but the same can be said about the other superstars I'll be mentioning shortly. WarGames would become a lot more electric if the megastar is thrown into the mix.

Randy Orton

Randy Orton's return to WWE is imminent, and WarGames may be the first match he'll compete in since last summer. Fans have been anxiously waiting for Orton to make his return to WWE, and there are rumors that the company wants him back by Survivor Series.

This would be an odd match for the 43-year-old coming off back surgery to return to, but he doesn't have to take any ridiculous bumps. Although he doesn't have involvement in this story, he has a history with multiple superstars involved, including Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. He could join forces with them to take down The Judgment Day, which then leads to a potential feud with his teammates or opponents. If Orton is added to this match, I can see this leading to a feud with Rhodes leading into WrestleMania.

CM Punk

I hate that I included him on this list, but how could I not? Unless you've been living under a rock, you probably know that a lot of fans are expecting to see CM Punk show up in Chicago on November 25th. There have been hints and teases for weeks, and fans genuinely believe Punk will return to WWE at Survivor Series. There is no perfect place for Punk to return. Being in his hometown and involved in one of the company's biggest matches of the year would be insane. This would be one of the greatest returns, and pops, in WWE history. Although I'm split on whether he'll return or not, I do believe there's a chance he shows up at Survivor Series and joins Team Rollins/Rhodes to take down The Judgment Day.

Those are three superstars who I believe can join Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins' WarGames team at Survivor Series. The likelihood of these superstars joining is very different, but are very exciting options. There's a strong chance WWE may just keep it the way it is now, but the match could be a whole lot better if they added one of these three men.

