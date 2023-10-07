After going through one heck of an ordeal on SmackDown, getting interrupted by Paul Heyman in the opening segment of the show before being jumped by Solo Sikoa during his main event match with Jimmy Uso, LA Knight was fuming when the Blue Brand went off the air.

Pacing in the locker room waiting for Cathy Kelley to interview him for a special go-home, pre-Fastlane edition of the SmackDown LowDown, Knight delivered a firm declaration.

“Look, you're talking about rapport, nobody cares about that because here's the thing: Let me talk to ya! Paul Heyman comes out there, and he wants to talk about, ‘Oh LA Knight, you know, you're so good. My goodness, you're a future Megastar but, you know, don't step on our way,' and do you know why he says that? Because he knows there's one man who can come in there and wreck that whole good cake little situation he's got, but guess what, my guy?” LA Knight asked of The Bloodline.

“Tomorrow night, Fastlane, it goes down, but first, tonight, what do you do? I've got Jimmy Uso laid out, about to find himself on the business end of a BFT, and here comes Solo out of nowhere. Okay, cool, here comes John Cena to help; now we've got the even numbers. But then what? Oh, the whole t-shirt shelf of Hot Topic just walks right down the isle; here comes the Judgment Day, good for them. And guess what? What'd you get for that? Now you've got your friends Cody, now you've got your friends Jey Uso, and what you got is oh you got your keisters' kicked and dumped and you all left. And it goes no different tomorrow; Fastlane, it goes the same. Huh? I said it goes the same! Because the way it goes, it goes John Cena, it goes LA Knight, and it goes Jimmy Uso and Solo laying down, counting the lights, because that's the only way it can go. Because whose game is it? You already know, with everybody saying L-A-Knight, yeah!”

Is LA Knight's prediction going to come to pass, with the dynamic duo of the “Megastar” and “The Face That Runs the Place,” John Cena besting The Bloodline with relative ease, or does Paul Heyman have something else in mind, be that some help from the Judgment Day or even an unadvertised appearance by the “Tribal Chief,” Roman Reigns? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

LA Knight is finally feeling comfortable with his WWE success.

Sitting down for an interview with CBS Sports ahead of Fastlane, LA Knight was asked about his whirlwind journey from relative unknown on the indie scene -unless you're a huge fan of Impact Wrestling and/or NWA – to one of the top merch movers, let alone performers in WWE.

While Knight is obviously proud of everything he's doing in WWE, it took him a while to feel confident in his own skin, as he has a bad habit of waiting for the other shoe to drop whenever things are going well.

“That’s the craziest part about this is in a weird way, it’s like an overnight success, but it was also 20 years in the making to get to an overnight success, which is such a juxtaposition in a strange way. I still have a habit of just looking over my shoulder and just waiting for somebody to pull the rug out from under me at any point in time,” LA Knight told CBS Sports.

“I’m either waiting for the rug pull or I’m waiting to kind of like, jump up and defend the rug pool because it’s just I’m used to, ‘No, no, no’, and be having to push and yeah, it’s me having to create my own opportunities and even when I’m now kind of put into bigger opportunities, it’s still not a point where I can relax and just be like, ‘Okay, everything’s good.'”

After being released from WWE in 2014 and having to chart his own path back to the upper card of the biggest wrestling promotion in the world, it's understandable for LA Knight to be a tad leery when things are going well, especially considering WWE's track record with “viral Superstars.” Still, after being one of the top guys on SmackDown since switching gimmicks, with his hype growing with each passing month, maybe, just maybe, WWE has landed a new mail event caliber star, even if almost nothing about his journey to the top follows their prototype.