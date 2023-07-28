Justin Thomas is off to a good start in the 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. The 10-year pro needs points to secure a spot in the upcoming playoffs, and he's hoping that a putter he's not used since his rookie season can help him win this week's tournament in Blaine, Minnesota.

“I guess it's the hot thing right now. I've always said, I mean, I'll putt with a shoe if it means I'll make everything, as long as it's a Scotty Cameron shoe,” Justin Thomas said (h/t PGATour.com). “It's something I feel comfortable with.”

Justin Thomas entered Round 1 of the 2023 3M Open on the outside looking in of the cut line for the FedExCup Playoffs. He is not having the best season of his career so far, as he is just 13-for-18 in the 2022-23 PGA Tour campaign and is also still winless. Moreover, he's missed the cut in two of his three most recent starts, including in The Open Championship at Royal Liverpol. However, he's got a trio of top 10s and nine top 25s.

The putter being referred to by Thomas is the counter-balanced type that has been used by others in the past looking to get out of a slump. Among the other recent pros who had success after adding the counter-balanced putter to their golf armory were Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark, and Keegan Bradley.

Thomas, a one-time major winner, is tied for 46th place after firing a 2-under 69 in the first round of the 2023 3M Open.