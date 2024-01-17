If Eagles star Jason Kelce is going to retire from the NFL, he is going to do it on his terms.

After the Philadelphia Eagles lost their playoff matchup to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jason Kelce was seen on the sidelines in an emotional state. It was then reported that the star center told the Eagles he was retiring. But if Kelce is going to walk away from the NFL, he is planning to do it on his terms.

Kelce understood the moment and has heard all the reports of his ultimate retiring. However, while he might've been emotional in the moment, the Eagles legend knew right after losing to the Buccaneers wouldn't have been the proper time to announce his retirement, via New Heights, h/t Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.

“I didn't announce what I was doing on purpose, despite I guess what's being leaked to the media. I just don't think you're in a position after a game like that to really make that decision,” Kelce said. “There's just too much emotion in the moment, there's too much going down in the moment to fully grasp that decision.”

“When it's time to officially announce what's happening in the future, it'll be done in a way that's definitive and pays respect to a lot of individuals that have meant a lot to me, what has led to the career I've had,” Kelce continued. “I don't think it would respectful or accurate to be able to do that right after a game like that.”

Kelce sticks to his plan

Kelce went on to say that he isn't trying to string along the retirement rumors or build up the drama. He just wants to make his retirement decision on his own terms. The center did admit to addressing the team after the game, telling them he would go to war with them any day of the week.

If Jason Kelce does decide to retire, he'll be doing so after 13 years in the NFL, all with the Eagles. He started 193 games in Philadelphia, earning seven Pro Bowl nods, six All-Pro nominations and of course a Super Bowl title.

To Kelce, retiring from the NFL isn't something to be taken lightly. While the Eagles' loss to the Buccaneers was heartbreaking, the center is going to take some time before making his decision.