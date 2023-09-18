In Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars experienced a disheartening home setback when they faced the Kansas City Chiefs. During this matchup, the Jaguars' offense encountered considerable difficulties gaining momentum, while their defense found it challenging to contain the formidable Chiefs' offensive unit. Despite a combination of factors contributing to this loss, the primary responsibility for the defeat can be attributed to four key individuals.

The Jaguars' Week 2 Defeat

In Week 2, the Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive performance hit a roadblock as they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 17-9.

Despite facing the defending Super Bowl champions, the Jaguars had their fair share of opportunities. Kansas City coughed up the football three times, and Jacksonville managed to penetrate the red zone on three occasions. Regrettably, on the first two of those visits, the Jaguars settled for mere field goals. Meanwhile, the third attempt ended in a turnover on downs.

Jags QB Trevor Lawrence of the Jaguars had an off day, struggling with accuracy and repeatedly overthrowing his intended targets. The third-year quarterback managed to complete only 22 of his 41 pass attempts, accumulating a total of 216 passing yards.

On the flip side, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put on an impressive display, connecting on 29 of his 41 pass attempts for 305 yards. He also notched two touchdown passes but had one interception during the game.

Now, let's delve into the four Jacksonville Jaguars personnel primarily responsible for the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

1. Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence's performance wasn't a complete disaster, but it fell short of expectations. His completion rate was just below par, and he frequently overthrew his targets in the red zone. Even his most significant play of the day, a 45-yard pass to Christian Kirk, was inaccurately thrown, requiring Kirk to make up substantial ground.

Lawrence struggled in the red zone, failing to complete any of his seven passes there. He also got bagged four times. This defeat exposed several weaknesses in a team that had hoped to make a deeper playoff run.

“We had a chance to shine at home, but our offensive performance fell flat,” lamented Lawrence. “It's frustrating… very frustrating when you leave so much potential untapped.”

To revive their offense, Jacksonville desperately needs a better performance from Lawrence.

2. Coach Doug Pederson and His Coordinators

The dynamics between Coach Doug Pederson and offensive coordinator Press Taylor in terms of play-calling remain somewhat ambiguous. Taylor is primarily responsible for the play-calling, but Pederson, as the head coach, does have a degree of influence.

Nevertheless, certain play calls and strategies left much to be desired. Opting to pass consistently in the red zone, especially when just one yard was needed, seemed questionable. Having Christian Kirk attempt a pass that resulted in a one-yard loss was also a curious decision. Throughout the game, Lawrence appeared uneasy, and the offense lacked synchronization.

Since Pederson and Taylor assumed their roles, the Jaguars have only managed to score on three occasions during the team's opening drives. Pederson clarified that Taylor is not entirely new to calling plays for the Jaguars. Recall that he handled offensive play-calling during the second half of games in 2022. Pederson also defended Taylor for the second consecutive week, attributing Sunday's issues to execution rather than play-calling.

Nonetheless, it's challenging to entirely absolve Taylor of responsibility. Perhaps the most glaring offensive error was the failure to run the ball up the middle after securing a first-and-goal from the one-yard line—a clear play-calling misjudgment.

3. Lack of a Run Game

Speaking of the run game, the Jaguars faced difficulties establishing it, particularly behind the right side of their offensive line. Travis Etienne's struggles were evident as he managed only eight yards on eight carries in the first half. The team's inability to effectively run the ball put added pressure on Trevor Lawrence and hindered offensive productivity. The Chiefs' consistent pass rush in the second half further compounded the offensive struggles.

4. The Offensive Line

#Chiefs All-Pro Chris Jones notches his first sack on 4th down against Trevor Lawrence and the #Jaguars. pic.twitter.com/Td8j2avZPr — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 17, 2023

The Jaguars' offensive line faced challenges throughout the game. They allowed four sacks on Trevor Lawrence and struggled to create running lanes for Travis Etienne. Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones, in particular, posed a significant threat. Despite a promising start to training camp, the offensive line has faltered in the first two weeks of the season. This raises concerns about its performance moving forward.

Looking Ahead

In conclusion, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs revealed several areas of concern, with four key personnel and units bearing the brunt of responsibility. While the team boasts talent and potential, significant improvements are necessary to compete effectively in the highly competitive AFC.