Any win in the NFL is a significant accomplishment, and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs secured a 17-9 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday. The win on the road evened the Chiefs record at 1-1, but it was not an impressive performance, according to All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes: “Too many mistakes, too many miscues. … There’s stuff we have to get better at, little things. But those little things are big in a game.” — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) September 17, 2023

Instead of unleashing their high-scoring offense, the Chiefs gave the Jaguars 3 early turnovers and struggled to gain control of the game. “We made too many mistakes, too many miscues,” Mahomes said. “There's stuff we have to get better at, little things. But those little things are big in a game.”

In addition to citing the mistakes the Chiefs made on offense, the quarterback credited the defense for the victory over the Jaguars. “The defense won that game.”

Justin Watson and Richie Holmes lost fumbles for the Chiefs that were recovered by the Jaguars. Kadarius Toney and Creed Humphrey also fumbled for Kansas City, but the Chiefs were able to recover their miscues.

While Patrick Mahomes was unhappy with his team's offensive performance, he had a decent game from a statistical perspective. Mahomes completed 29 of 41 passes for 305 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. The touchdown passes went to wideout Skyy Moore and tight end Travis Kelce.

Running Isiah Pacheco rushed for 70 yards on 12 carries, for an average of 5.8 yards. Pacheco's ability to make positive yards on the ground gave the Chiefs just enough of an edge to keep the Jaguars off balance.

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 217 yards, but was sacked 4 times in the game, including 1.5 each by George Karlaftis and Chris Jones.