The Green Bay Packers suffered a disappointing loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season, with a final score of 34-20. The Packers were expected to win this game, especially at home, but they failed to deliver. In this article, we will analyze the game and identify four Packers personnel who are to blame for the loss.

The Week 4 Loss

The Packers were expected to win the game against the Detroit Lions, but they failed to deliver. The Lions dominated the game from the start, and the Packers were unable to overhaul the deficit. The Packers' defense was unable to stop the Lions' offense, and Green Bay's own offense was unable to score enough points to win the game. The Packers had a chance to turn the tables in the fourth quarter, but a costly penalty deflated any last-gasp comeback effort. Overall, it was a disappointing performance by the Packers.

Here we will look at the four Green Bay Packers to blame for their Week 4 overtime loss to the Detroit Lions.

1. Jordan Love

First, we have to admit that Jordan Love is still going through a learning curve. Nonetheless, his performance at the start of the game left much room for improvement. The offense displayed a lackluster performance in the opening moments, with Love making some significant misses. The initial interception can be partly attributed to a tipped pass, but it appeared destined for an overthrow to Christian Watson. Interestingly, as the game intensified and the Packers were in a “must-score” situation, Love demonstrated a composure that was missing in the game's early stages. While this is encouraging, it does raise some eyebrows. It seems Love thrives when the game moves swiftly, showcasing quick decision-making. If he can maintain this level of performance throughout the entire game, the Packers should be in a much better position. It's just too bad we didn't see that till it was too late.

2. Offensive Line

While Jordan Love could have had a better outing, the offensive line's performance was nothing short of atrocious. They provided him with very little room for error. The pocket collapsed rapidly, leaving Love with limited options. The running game suffered, too. When the Packers attempted to run the ball, it ended in disaster, gaining a mere 27 yards on 12 carries. Looking at these statistics, you'd hardly believe Aaron Jones had even played a single snap. Rasheed Walker, who appears to be a permanent replacement for David Bakhtiari this season, had a subpar night. Josh Myers, Royce Newman, and Jon Runyan Jr all experienced one of their worst career performances. If this trend continues, it's a cause for serious concern. Should the O-line continue to flounder, we should anticipate a high draft pick being allocated to the offensive line in 2024.

3. Quay Walker

Linebacker Quay Walker is enjoying an exceptional sophomore season. With an impressive total of 19 tackles in this game, he more than doubled the player with the second-highest tackle count. That was Isaiah McDuffie, who managed 9. In fact, Walker's remarkable speed and strength have become indispensable assets for the defense. Given the perennial tackling issues faced by the team, it's refreshing to witness a player who consistently wraps up opponents with proper technique.

Having said that, a crucial turning point in the second half cannot be ignored. During a critical field goal attempt, Walker inexplicably jumped over the line and got called for a penalty. That play transformed what should have been a 3-point Lions drive into one of the most costly 7-point plays in recent memory. Following this touchdown by the Lions, the Packers struggled to recover. Although the team's issues extended beyond this moment, that touchdown undeniably had a significant impact.

The Lions kicked a field goal, but after the commercial break, an Unsportsmanlike Conduct penalty against the Packers' Quay Walker was announced, giving Detroit 1st-and-goal. Later, the Lions would get a TD on 4th-and-goal, making it 34-17 Detroit instead of 30-17. #TNF pic.twitter.com/kIBSPaQKVH — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 29, 2023

4. Joe Barry

The primary defensive issue for the Packers has been their inability to halt the opponent's running game. It reared its ugly head again in Week 4. I mean, even if the Packers handed defensive coordinator Joe Barry all their plays, it would not have made much of a difference.

Not surprisingly, frustration among Packers fans is mounting. Head coach Matt LaFleur appears to share this sentiment as well.

“We're going to have to do something different,” LaFleur said post-game. “It's insane to do the same things over and over again and expect different results.”

We have no doubt these words were directed at Barry. Keep in mind that his defensive unit had no answers to the Lions' rushing onslaught. They allowed the Lions to accumulate 211 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. This mirrored the performance from two weeks ago against Atlanta, where Barry's soft coverage schemes welcomed the run. The Lions watched that game and salivated heading into this matchup.

Remember that retaining Joe Barry was a questionable decision by LaFleur. As such, the onus is now on the head coach to make defensive adjustments himself. If Barry remains resistant to change, it may become necessary to consider an in-season change at defensive coordinator.

Looking Ahead

In conclusion, the Week 4 loss to the Detroit Lions showcased a series of issues plaguing the Green Bay Packers. We saw the inconsistent performance of Jordan Love and the abysmal showing of the offensive line. Quay Walker's impressive play was overshadowed by a costly mistake, and Joe Barry's defensive strategies continue to raise concerns. As the season progresses, it's clear that significant improvements and adjustments are needed if the Packers are to realize their potential and contend for the championship.