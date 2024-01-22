Upsets shake up Week 12 of the AP women's basketball top 25 as South Carolina continues to dominate and Ohio State stuns Iowa in overtime.

As we dive into week 12 of the women's basketball AP women's basketball top 25 poll, the landscape of college hoops is rife with thrilling upsets and emerging narratives. This week's games, particularly Iowa's stunning loss to Ohio State in overtime, have shuffled the rankings and brought some new takeaways.

South Carolina's dominance continues

The South Carolina women's basketball team, under coach Dawn Staley, maintain their stronghold at the top. The Gamecocks' seamless chemistry and unbroken winning streak have kept them at the top of the AP poll for weeks since Week 2. This cohesive unit, characterized by fluid teamwork, is on a clear path to the national championship. South Carolina stands at an impressive 17-0 over-all record so far, and 5-0 in conference play. Their 62-point rout of Kentucky last Monday, and their 35-point win over Texas A&M on Sunday, shows the Gamecocks aren't slowing down anytime soon.

There have only been four undefeated programs in history: Baylor, UConn, Tennessee and Texas. UConn has six undefeated seasons while Baylor, Tennessee and Texas have one, per the NCAA. The last instance of an undefeated team was the 2015-16 UConn Huskies.

Colorado's renaissance

The Colorado women's basketball team, under JR Payne, is experiencing a renaissance. With a stellar 16-2 record, their best start since the 1992-93 season, they are eyeing their first Final Four in nearly three decades. Their ascent started with a decisive win over defending champion LSU and has continued despite a recent hiccup against UCLA. The Buffaloes bounced back on Sunday with 63-59 win over No. 11 USC. Colorado, rooted in determination, is on a quest to rewrite history, drawing immense support and attention.

Last year was the first time the Colorado women's basketball team reached the Sweet 16 in 20 years, and this year they are hoping to add a new banner.

Ohio State's defining victory

Ohio State's recent overtime win on Sunday against Iowa, led by Cotie McMahon's career-high 33 points, has propelled them into the spotlight. This victory, especially against Caitlin Clark's remarkable 45-point effort, highlights that Ohio State could be a force to be reckoned with. The Buckeyes have shown they can not only compete with but also win over top-tier teams, making them a significant threat as the season progresses.

New(ish) faces and other insights

Syracuse's women's basketball, back in the top 25 at No. 22, is powered by guard Dyaisha Fair, who recently surpassed 3,000 career points. The impressive achievement underscores her impact on the team's success, and put her on track to quietly become one of the top five NCAA scorers of all time. Meanwhile, USC, despite struggling and falling in the polls after losing to Colorado, remains a team with potential, currently ranked No. 11. Meanwhile, West Virginia has made a comeback in the polls, while Oregon State slips in at No. 24 and No. 25 respectively, highlighting the surprises and upsets of this season so far.

Matchups to watch

There are several exciting matchups this week. The LSU vs. South Carolina women's basketball match-up on Thursday is particularly noteworthy, as it pits the undefeated No.1 Gamecocks against a formidable LSU team, ranked No. 9 in this week's poll. Another game to watch is No. 8 UConn vs. Marquette, set for Wednesday.

As we move through the season, the evolving stories within the AP top 25 poll reflect the crazy season this has been, and showcases talent in women's college basketball. From South Carolina's continued dominance to the inspiring stories of teams like Colorado and Ohio State, each team is carving its path to the national championship.