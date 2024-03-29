It will be nearly the end of the night before they get to make their first-round pick, but that's what happens when you're NFC Champions. Of course, the San Francisco 49ers wish they were picking dead last, that way they would more than likely be the reigning Super Bowl champions. Kyle Shanahan and the team fell short once again, this time to the Kansas City Chiefs.
This will be the first time since 2021 that the 49ers have had a first-round pick, when they drafted quarterback Trey Lance at No. 3 overall. It was because of the Lance selection that year that the 49ers are just now receiving a first-round pick in three years. Hoping to find their future quarterback, they traded away their first-round picks for the next three years, plus a 2022 third-round pick, to the Miami Dolphins. Now, Lance isn't even on the team, and San Francisco looks to have found their quarterback the year after drafting Lance, with their very last pick in the seventh round, No. 262 overall.
Luckily for what has become a well-run organization by head coach Shanahan and general manager John Lynch, they've built a sustainable franchise in their time together. They just haven't gotten the end result they've wanted as of yet. They looked to have shored up some needs in free agency, signing some needed players on short-term deals to important positions and building depth.
The 49ers could always trade out of the first round if they felt they could capitalize on more draft picks later, or even in the years to come. But we're going to assume they stick with their No. 31 overall selection.
Now, let's look at three players the 49ers should target in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
With Isaiah Oliver released and now signed with the New York Jets, plus three more corners heading into the final year of their contracts, the 49ers might be wise to look for a cornerback in the 2024 NFL Draft. If Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry is still available at 31, then it would be a smart selection.
Pro Football Focus calls McKinstry one of the smartest cornerback prospects in this year's draft class and that he can play in any defensive scheme. This would seemingly be a home run get for the 49ers with their first-round draft pick.
Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
It's likely that you've never heard of Kiran Amegadije. That's probably because he's an offensive lineman who went to Yale. But at 6-foot-5, 325 pounds, you can't miss this behemoth of a player. He's one of the higher-graded offensive linemen in this year's draft, per PFF, with an overall grade of 89.5.
Eventually, the 49ers are going to have to look into Trent Williams' replacement. He certainly didn't show any drop-off last season, but Father Time always has a way of catching up. Plus, at right tackle, the 49ers are still figuring out what they have with Colton McKivitz. If you're about to pay Brock Purdy a ton of money, you might as well make sure he's heavily protected.
Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
Things still seem to be a little unsettled between the 49ers and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The star receiver has made it well known he wants a new deal as he enters the last year of his contract this season. He'll make over $14 million this season and with a new deal, he'd likely want about $25 million annually. That could be the reason the 49ers have yet to give Aiyuk a new deal as they are waiting for the draft.
There's a possibility that one of the better prospect receivers in this year's draft class, like Adonai Mitchell out of Texas, will be there waiting at pick No. 31. If the 49ers don't want to give Aiyuk the bag he's wanting, or trade him, they still have him for one more season and by adding Mitchell, you're giving him the opportunity to learn and grow to be the WR1 in 2025.