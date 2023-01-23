The San Francisco 49ers are on their way to the NFC Championship Game, thanks in large part to another marvelous performance from start tight end George Kittle, who made great plays downfield against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night. Perhaps none of his catches were more memorable than the one he completed in the third quarter after juggling the ball amid two Cowboys defenders.

This catch from George Kittle is even crazier from this angle 😳 pic.twitter.com/LdUo1GnnL4 — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) January 23, 2023

After the 49ers’ 19-12 win against the Cowboys at home, George Kittle was asked about his thoughts on that circus catch he made in the second half.

“I just wanted to make that catch as dramatic as I can,” George Kittle said while being interviewed alongside quarterback Brock Purdy.

Brock Purdy and George Kittle postgame interview after defeating the Cowboys!!!! pic.twitter.com/vmq6ujHuRJ — Michael Haden (@mike_haden) January 23, 2023

The 29-year-old George Kittle led the 49ers in the Cowboys game with 95 receiving yards on five catches and five targets. His hands were like a football magnet versus Dallas, which simply did not have a clear answer to him. Purdy, for his part, finished the game with 214 passing yards on 19 of 29 completions. He was not able to find anyone for a touchdown score, but he avoided throwing a pick or losing the ball via fumble. The 49ers are also still undefeated since Purdy took over as the team’s starter.

Kittle is definitely going to be a huge problem for the Philadelphia Eagles next week in the NFC Championship Game. With Kittle being a sure-handed target that often requires extra attention from opposing defenses, he has the ability to open up more chances for his other talented teammates like wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk and running backs Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell.