Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush did a fantastic job as Dak Prescott's placeholder in the 2022 NFL season. With Prescott missing multiple weeks due to a thumb injury, Rush stepped up and put together a 4-1-0 quarterback record. Although Prescott is healthy again and expected to start right from the get-go of the new season, Rush is someone who continues to impress, even catching the attention of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

“Really pleased with how 10 is playing,” Jones said about Rush, per Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News. “Really pleased with how he’s doing. I’m not going to say taken up, but he’s shown up in a way that reflects and embellishes how well he played for the team last year.”

Cooper's outstanding job at keeping the Cowboys' heads above water during the absence of Dak Prescott played a big role in his earning a two-year, $5 million contract with the Cowboys last March.

In nine games, including five starts, for the Cowboys last year, Rush passed for 1,051 yards and five touchdowns with three interceptions, while completing 58.0 percent of his throws. Those aren't eye-popping numbers, but he was a steady presence in the pocket for Dallas, which averaged 26.8 points per game and 354.8 total yards per contest, fourth and 10th in the NFL, respectively, last season.

Jones and Cowboys fans can get to see more of Rush in the preseason, with Dak Prescott unlikely to be used in any of the upcoming games against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks, and Las Vegas Raiders.