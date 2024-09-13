San Francisco 49ers superstar Christian McCaffrey was a surprise inactive in San Francisco's first game last week against the New York Jets. It's been reported that McCaffey is dealing with a calf strain. However, the more concerning injury that kept him out of Monday night's game against the Jets is Achilles tendinitis. With the 49ers finalizing preparation for their matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, it sounds like the star running back could sit out Week 2 as well.

“I don't know that answer,” 49ers general manager JohnLynch said. “He's dealing with this Achilles tendinitis, which is one of those deals that can be feeling good one day and then, the next day, it flares. And so it's been very frustrating for Christian, I know, and frustrating for us, only because he's such a great player.

“But primary in our mind is the long view. Christian is such an elite player. He changes us. He makes us different. But also, it's nice to see that we can function without him. We can function at a really high level.”

The patient and pragmatic approach is the right one for San Francisco – even if it frustrates fantasy football owners. Head coach Kyle Shanahan made it sound like there are two separate injuries in the same leg. Although Shanahan did insist McCaffrey would have been able to play in Week 1 if the stakes were higher.

So, for now, assume McCaffrey isn't playing for the 49ers against the Vikings on Sunday. Expect another big game from Jordan Mason instead.

What to watch for when the 49ers take on the Vikings

It's been a revenge tour for Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold to open this season. Darnold's close-to-flawless execution in Minnesota's road opener at MetLife Stadium (his original stomping grounds) was a fun watch. The 2018 No. 3 overall choice of the Jets completed 19 of 24 passes for 208 yards and a pair of touchdowns against a New York Giants defense full of early-round draft picks.