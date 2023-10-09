The San Francisco 49ers put on full display why they are arguably the best team in the NFL this season in their 42-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, and Brock Purdy continues to play about as well as anyone could ask. Some have questioned Brock Purdy's ability due to the strength of the 49ers' roster, but fullback Kyle Juszczyk said Purdy is proving people wrong with his play.

“He's just so consistent and he just continues to go out there and prove people wrong,” Kyle Juszczyk said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “I'm happy that he's able to go out here and have a four-touchdown game on national television because, not that it matters what people on the outside are saying about him, but he deserves more respect than what he gets, I think. I hope he gets a little bit of that from this.”

Purdy is now up to nine passing touchdowns this season without throwing an interception. The only game the 49ers have lost since he took over as the starter was the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

The game against the Cowboys was arguably the most anticipated game of this week's slate. The 49ers passed the test with flying colors, and figure to be the Super Bowl contender that many expected before the season started.

The 49ers will go on the road to play one of the top defenses in the league in the Cleveland Browns next week. Regardless, the 49ers are clicking on all cylinders right now.