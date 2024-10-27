The San Francisco 49ers are expected to have both tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Deebo Samuel available for their Sunday night showdown against the Dallas Cowboys. Despite being listed as questionable on the team's injury report, both players are projected to suit up for the game.

“49ers TE George Kittle, listed as questionable for Sunday night due to a sprained foot, is expected to play vs. the Cowboys,” via Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter. “And so the 49ers are expected to have both Kittle and WR Deebo Samuel vs. Dallas.”

Kittle has been dealing with a sprained foot, while Samuel's participation was uncertain due to pneumonia and a wrist injury. Samuel's health scare was severe enough to require hospitalization following last week's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday and returned to practice on a limited basis by Wednesday.

Describing his symptoms, Samuel conveyed the severity of his condition.

“Honestly, like, I really couldn't breathe, for real,” Samuel explained. “And I didn't really know what was wrong until after the game. It was scary because it's kind of hard to breathe, for real, and you can't take deep breaths. So, in the midst of that, I'm just like, ‘What's going on?' And then we found out what was wrong after the game.”

Deebo Samuel, George Kittle will return for the Sunday Night matchup vs Cowboys

Despite the health scare, Samuel has been a key player for the 49ers this season, amassing 335 receiving yards and a touchdown on 20 catches, along with 51 rushing yards and another score on the ground.

Kittle, on the other hand, has continued to be a crucial part of the 49ers' offense, with 375 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 34 receptions. His presence on the field is especially vital given his ability to impact the game both as a receiver and a blocker.

Both players were limited participants in practice on Thursday and Friday, signaling their likely participation in the critical NFC matchup. The return of both Kittle and Samuel is a significant boost for the 49ers as they aim to enhance their playoff positioning against a tough Cowboys team.

The 49ers and their fans will be relieved to have two of their offensive stars back on the field, especially in a high-stakes game like the one they face on Sunday night. As the team prepares, the focus will undoubtedly be on ensuring that both Kittle and Samuel can perform without any setbacks.