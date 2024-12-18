San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy finds himself under the microscope as the team’s final three games of the season approaches. With the 49ers’ playoff hopes dimming and Purdy eligible for a contract extension this offseason, the stakes couldn’t be higher for the former last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Purdy has been a revelation since stepping into the starting role during his rookie season, guiding the 49ers to impressive victories while playing on a deal that averages less than $1 million per year. However, the conversation now turns to whether San Francisco is prepared to offer him a significant extension—and how his performance down the stretch could influence those negotiations.

“Purdy is a fascinating case study for NFL teams' comfort levels paying top dollar to quarterbacks who are very good but outside the elite group.” via Dan Graziano of ESPN. While Purdy has demonstrated poise and efficiency, questions remain about whether the 49ers are willing—or able—to allocate $50 million or more annually to retain him.

The 49ers will look to extend Brock Purdy in the offseason, avoid more offseason drama

San Francisco will face salary cap challenges in the coming seasons, with nine players already earning between $15 million and $34 million per year. Managing Purdy’s contract extension alongside these commitments will require careful negotiation. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler emphasized the importance of structure in any potential deal, suggesting that the 49ers might push for a longer-term agreement to distribute the cap hits more evenly while maintaining control over the situation.

Adding complexity is the fact that the 49ers have not shied away from tough contract talks in the past, as seen in their dealings with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. If Purdy finishes the season strong, he could strengthen his case for a lucrative deal, but a shaky performance might give the team leverage to push for more favorable terms.

Purdy’s value to the 49ers extends beyond his stat line. His ability to keep the offense moving despite injuries and other challenges has been vital. But the next three games will be crucial in determining how the team views him as a long-term investment.

Should negotiations stall or the team decide against committing to Purdy, speculation could shift to veteran quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers. Though unlikely, Rodgers’ potential availability underscores the league’s unpredictability when it comes to quarterback decisions. For now, all eyes are on Purdy.