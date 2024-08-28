The San Francisco 49ers are counting by the minute. Everyone in the organization from Kyle Shanahan to John Lynch are expecting Brandon Aiyuk to join their practice before their Week 1 game against the New York Jets. So, how is it going with Brock Purdy's star wideout? It looks like he is still not ready to suit up amid his hold-in.

A lot of the 49ers faithful along with John Lynch are expecting Brandon Aiyuk to be in practice ahead of their clash with the Jets. However, Kyle Shanahan was the bearer of bad news because apparently Brock Purdy would still not get reps with the wideout due to his contract stalemate, via Cam Inman of The Mercury News.

“I haven’t gotten to see him today. I hope so, I know he’s been cleared by his doctors so I hope he’s out there practicing today. It’s reached a point where all options could happen, and nothing has changed on that,” the 49ers head honcho declared.

David Lombardi of The Athletic then confirmed that Aiyuk will indeed skip practice.

The 49ers general manager, on the other hand, was not too quick in making big claims. Lynch noted that they are still awaiting Aiyuk and gave a glib answer as to what the organization would do if he continues this hold-in.

“Then, we'll deal with that,” he said to the media after getting questioned about what they'll do if Aiyuk doesn't practice.

Kyle Shanahan goes into deeper detail about the 49ers-Brandon Aiyuk stalemate

“I know what he’s told me. But I want to see it,” were the words that Coach Shanahan launched.

The 49ers head honcho was not at all convinced with Aiyuk's hold-in. Earlier in the offseason, the wideout was claiming that he had some big injuries on his back and neck. Nonetheless, he is still welcoming the wideout with open arms. Apparently, Aiyuk has also yet to practice with the squad since their Super Bowl run. So, the head honcho and the rest of the coaching staff will have to ease him into their system once again. The 49ers are not expected to immediately field him in the early parts of the season.