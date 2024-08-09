The cat-and-mouse game between the San Francisco 49ers and their star wideout might finally be winding down. Brandon Aiyuk has been determined to receive a new contract from the club, and he may get his way faster than expected.

The 49ers' brass had a positive meeting with Aiyuk, via NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: #49ers star WR Brandon Aiyuk recently had a sit-down meeting with Kyle Shanahan and others in the organization where ‘some open and candid thoughts were expressed,'” Schultz reported. “The two sides have since restarted negotiations on a long-term deal and there is some optimism that Aiyuk could remain in SF. Situation remains ‘very fluid' but a sudden development.”

While the Pittsburgh Steelers have negotiated with the 49ers about Aiyuk, San Francisco won't go for their offers, via The Athletic's Diana Russini.

“The 49ers, to this point, haven’t been satisfied with the Steelers’ offers and would like a receiver in return for Aiyuk as part of a trade, although they are open to players at other positions, league sources said,” Russini reported.

Is Aiyuk staying with the 49ers the most realistic scenario at this point?

The 49ers are unlikely to get the return they want for Brandon Aiyuk

Both sides may be realizing that it's easier for everyone involved to work out a new deal, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“I think there’s a part of him [Aiyuk] that would still like to stay in San Francisco. The problem is, there’s been so much that has transpired, that that’s become more and more difficult,” Schefter said. “Like, this is a deal that could have and should have been done. At one point, it looked like the two sides were getting a deal done in the offseason, and it didn’t get done, and here we are where all this other ‘scar tissue,’ if you will, has built up and complicated the situation and turned it into a real-life soap opera.”

Sometimes, people need time away from each other to cool off when they disagree before they each remember how much they like each other. The 49ers value Aiyuk too much to trade him for anything less than a king's ransom, and Pittsburgh won't go that far.

“Pittsburgh’s not giving up George Pickens for Brandon Aiyuk,” Schefter continued. “Pittsburgh’s not giving up Pat Friermuth for Brandon Aiyuk. Certain things are not realistic.”

With San Francisco still in championship-or-bust mode, it wouldn't make sense for it to trade Aiyuk without getting a good player in return. Draft picks help for the future, but the 49ers need to take advantage of their current window with quarterback Brock Purdy still on his rookie deal.

As for Aiyuk, he's unlikely to go to a better team than San Francisco in a trade, and the team is now ready to re-engage in discussions. If the Arizona State alum gets an offer even remotely close to what he asked for, it may be hard to refuse.