Brandon Aiyuk's NFL future is still uncertain as of this story's writing. Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky explained how Aiyuk's absence from the San Francisco 49ers, if he does indeed get traded, could impact QB Brock Purdy and head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense.

“Yeah, it's a big deal,” Orlovsky said, via NFL on ESPN. “This offense under Brock Purdy has been different in two different ways. Number one, his athleticism is created, no doubted. Number two, really pushing the ball downfield. And that's really expanded this offense. I mean, Brock Purdy's willingness to throw the ball downfield, his capability to throw the ball downfield, specifically to Brandon Aiyuk… has elevated this offense.

“You take Brandon Aiyuk out, that's going to minimize a little bit of Brock Purdy's willingness… The absence of Brandon Aiyuk almost takes away that elevation of Kyle Shanahan's offense under Brock Purdy and brings it a little bit back down to earth. With those two guys on the field it's, in many ways, felt essentially unstoppable.”

Brock Purdy's 2024 outlook with 49ers

There still does seem to be hope that the 49ers and Aiyuk can agree to a new contract. If not, though, the 49ers' offense will take a brutal blow.

Purdy has emerged as a reliable QB in the NFL. He isn't the best player in the league, but the 49ers seem to have confidence in him. Of course, a star receiver like Aiyuk will only help the offense overall.

Purdy earned MVP consideration in 2023 after leading the league in touchdown percentage, QBR and passer rating among other statistics. He added 31 touchdowns and 4,280 yards through the air.

The 49ers would need their entire receiving core to step up without question if Aiyuk does end up getting traded. This offense needs Aiyuk if they have any hope of replicating their 2023 results.