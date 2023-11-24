49ers QB Brock Purdy loves him some Christian McCaffrey.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey's record-setting performance in the team's Thanksgiving Day rout of the Seattle Seahawks is drawing high praise from teammate and quarterback Brock Purdy. McCaffrey spearheaded the 49ers' offense in the team's 31-13 win, accumulating 114 yards on 19 carries, plus two touchdowns and five receptions. The game was more than enough for McCaffrey to maintain his current stats as the NFL's leading rusher.

“He's a dog,” Purdy told ESPN. “You just never know when he's going to keep going or get out of something. For him to do that doesn't really surprise me. But at the same time, I look up to that kind of stuff. It gives us a spark and energy to the offense when we need it most.”

Christian McCaffrey's 49ers dominance

The 27-year-old McCaffrey has been everything the 49ers could ask for since he was acquired in an October 2022 trade with the Carolina Panthers. San Francisco exchanged second, third, and fourth-round picks in the 2023 draft in addition to a fifth-round pick in 2024 for the star running back out of Stanford.

Purdy and McCaffrey have come a long way on and off the field, particularly as McCaffrey admittedly had little knowledge of the quarterback when he joined the team.

McCaffrey is tops among all NFL running backs through 13 games with 939 yards. His 11 rushing touchdowns are also an NFL best, tied with Miami's Raheem Mostert. McCaffery has been a key factor in San Francisco's two-pronged offensive attack, which ranks No. 8 in the NFL in passing yards (2,751) and fourth in the league in rushing (1,496). The team's 18 touchdowns are second-most in the league, behind only the Baltimore Ravens (21).