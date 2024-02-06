Brock Purdy is not that kind of guy.

Brock Purdy is the Mr. Irrelevant of the 2022 NFL Draft, with eight other QBs drafted ahead of him before the San Francisco 49ers took a flyer on him with the 262nd pick. Sure enough, after proving himself to be the best quarterback among the bunch, it would only be natural for him to hold a grudge against the QBs taken before him and the teams who snubbed him.

Nonetheless, Purdy isn't that kind of guy. When asked if he feels some sort of bitterness or resentment towards his fellow QBs from the 2022 class, the Niners star highlighted that it couldn't be more wrong. He added that there's a reason why he was picked last and the others were taken before him.

Besides, as Purdy noted, he's “blessed” to be part of the 49ers. Had he been drafted earlier or had the 49ers not taken him, it's unknown if he would have gotten the chance that he had in San Francisco. In the end, being drafted last worked out the best for him.

#49ers Brock Purdy says he doesn’t hold a grudge for all the QBs drafted ahead of him…”I fell last for a reason.” pic.twitter.com/pnZmEVw2JT — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) February 6, 2024

As mentioned, eight QBs were taken before Brock Purdy in 2022, headed by Kenny Pickett who was the 20th overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Purdy had to wait until Round 7 before hearing his name, with the likes of Desmond Ridder, Malik Willis, Matt Corral, Bailey Zappe, Sam Howell, Chris Oladokun and Skylar Thompson getting off the board during his wait.

Purdy isn't looking back and living in the past, though. As he heads to the Super Bowl, he has a legitimate chance to lead the 49ers to their first title since 1994. That's all he's thinking right now.