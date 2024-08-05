Besides his run of interceptions, San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy admitted to reporters that he is unsure whether or not he will play in the team's NFL preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday. This admission comes as the team evaluates which starters to play in comparatively lower-stakes games. Moreover, Purdy remains in recovery from an elbow surgery he underwent last season, and this season's training camp is his first as the 49ers' full-time starting quarterback.

Brock Purdy to miss NFL preseason reps?

While talking to reporters last Sunday, Purdy mentioned his team's approach to his recovery.

“We haven't talked about that, so just taking it one at a time,” he said, per NBC Sports. “I think it all just depends on how practices go and my reps and how I'm feeling and stuff. But I'm sure we'll make a decision here as the game comes closer.”

If Purdy's game-time situation against the Titans is in doubt, his backup QBs are sure to see action on the field. Quarterbacks Josh Dobbs and Brandon Allen will battle it out to convince the team to keep them on the roster, hence their extensive time on the field on Saturday.

The 49ers' room for improvement

Moreover, in a radio interview, Brock Purdy discussed his interceptions.

“I take pride in protecting the ball for our offense and our team. And so obviously, I'm mad when I'm not completing the ball to our guys and it's going to the defense,” he said. “I'm hard on myself and the coaches are, too. We have a standard here.”

He also admitted to still having room for improvement as a quarterback while keeping the willingness to try new things.

“I still have to be better and I'm hard on myself with it,” Purdy said. “But now's the time to do it. I remember last year coming off my UCL at practice, I was throwing some stuff, and I threw multiple days of picks. But you get into the season and you're ready for those moments and you're ready to execute and protect the ball. So that's where we're at in the time of year.”

Still, Purdy admitted that the road to improvement is laden with setbacks.

“But at the end of the day, I'm not out there trying to just throw the ball up and act like it's camp and I don't care, because I do,” he said.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan has also said he isn't too bothered with Purdy's interceptions run during training camp. Whatever happens in the 49ers' preseason, Brock Purdy will need to be ready for the upcoming NFL season. In Week 1, the team will face Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets in a Monday night battle.