Despite Brock Purdy’s incredible run as the San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback after the Jimmy Garoppolo injury, there have still been NFL rumors swirling around Purdy’s status as QB1, both if and when Garoppolo returns, as well as when Trey Lance returns. It was previously reported that Brock Purdy would likely remain as the team’s starter if Garoppolo were to return in the playoffs. But what about in 2023 when Lance returns from injury?

Evidently, Brock Purdy has done enough to earn the starting job for the 49ers in 2023, even after Trey Lance returns, according to Michael Silver of The San Francisco Chronicle.

“On Thursday, I talked to two people with knowledge of the organization’s plans, and they confirmed what is already semi-obvious: The battle is over, and Purdy has won.”

Silver reports that Brock Purdy has already won the “battle”, according to these NFL rumors. Purdy, the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has been a revelation since taking over the 49ers starting job.

He threw for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions while leading the team to a perfect 5-0 record.

In the Wild Card Round of the postseason, Brock Purdy diced up the Seattle Seahawks defense for four total touchdowns in the 41-23 win.

It’s understandable that some would expect the 49ers to go right back to Lance, who they traded three future first-round picks to earn the right to select in the 2021 NFL Draft.

But given the way Purdy, who very well could lead the 49ers to a Super Bowl, has played, draft capital gets thrown out the window.

Anything can happen between now and the 2023 season.

But it seems like Brock Purdy will be the 49ers’ QB1 no matter what happens.