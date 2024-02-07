The San Francisco quarterback learned something new from his head coach.

It's well known that the San Francisco 49ers selected quarterback Brock Purdy with the very last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

What's not as well known is that 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan thought that Purdy was the best quarterback on the roster entering last season.

Purdy was told that Shanahan had said such a thing on Tuesday, and he had a touching response:

“I didn’t really know that about Kyle and how he felt about me.” Purdy on the report that Shanahan thought he was the “best” QB on the roster entering last season 👀 pic.twitter.com/rPhoGK5f1t — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 6, 2024

Said Purdy, “Honestly, I didn't really know early on – I was just trying to do my job and make the team – all throughout camp, the preseason, and even when the season had started. And then I ended up backing up Jimmy [Garoppolo]. For me, I didn't really know that about Kyle and how he felt about me or anything. It was more about ‘how can I continue to get better and grow and everything' but hearing it now, it's pretty cool that they sensed that early on and that they did believe in me and that I had what it takes to perform well and be an NFL quarterback. Like hearing that now, I think that's pretty cool.”

At the start of the 2022 season, Purdy was third on the 49ers depth chart behind Garoppolo and Trey Lance. Through injury, he earned his chance to start and never relinquished it, coming back this season and playing at an even higher level.

Purdy and the 49ers are getting ready to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas..