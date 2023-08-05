Well, the San Francisco 49ers avoided yet another injury to one of their QBs. Brock Purdy, who is returning from an elbow injury he suffered in the playoffs last season, took a rather scary hit from teammate Clelin Ferrell. While Purdy ended up being just fine, the hit still sparked a reaction from head coach Kyle Shanahan. Shanahan stressed the importance of playing safe in practices.

For Purdy, though, the hit was just another day in the office for him, per Mike Florio. The 49ers QB said that while he understood the concern from Shanahan and co., at the end of the day it's just football for him.

“I feel like as a coach, a teammate watching, yeah, they might be scared about that, especially how things ended last year with my arm,” Purdy told reporters on Friday. “But, honestly for myself, it’s just football. I wasn’t even thinking about it. He hit the ball out of my hand and I was going through to finish the throw and the ball ended up being on the ground. It’s football, you know?”

Purdy also goes on to say that he isn't mad at Ferrell for making that play. Still, that has to be a bit worrying for the 49ers, who had a myriad of injuries to their quarterbacks last season. Ideally, they want their prospective QB1 fully healthy and recovered from his serious injury.

Still… after the debacle that was the 2022 season for the 49ers, it always helps to have multiple options. Trey Lance remains on the roster as a potential QB2. The team also signed Sam Darnold as another healthy body in their QB room after Jimmy Garoppolo's departure.