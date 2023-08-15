San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is now fully cleared from his March elbow surgery, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN.

Starting this week, Brock Purdy will no longer have a built in day off, and he can go three straight practices this week, according to Wagoner.

The 49ers have their second preseason game coming up on Saturday against the Denver Broncos. It will be interesting to see if Purdy gets any reps in the game.

Purdy being fully cleared means that he is on track to be ready for week 1, and will be the team's starting quarterback for the beginning of the season.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Trey Lance and Sam Darnold have been competing for what essentially was the second spot on the depth chart this offseason. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has said that the 49ers brought in Sam Darnold in part because of Purdy's injury and not knowing if he would be ready for the start of the season, but also because Trey Lance was coming off of an injury as well.

Kyle Shanahan also admitted that he told both Lance and Darnold that it will be hard for them to beat out Purdy this summer because of what he put on tape during games last season, saying that Purdy would have stayed the starter after about three games even if Jimmy Garoppolo or Lance became healthy again.

The 49ers have home preseason games against the Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers before the head across the country to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in week 1 of the regular season.