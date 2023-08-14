San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is dealing with an adductor strain. The injury situation is far from ideal and his status for Week 1 of the NFL season is in question. Kyle Shanahan recently revealed that Kittle will not practice this week as the NFL preseason continues on, per NFL.com, via Around the NFL on Twitter.

49ers: George Kittle injury

The 49ers are one of the most well-balanced teams in the NFL with the exception of their quarterback uncertainty. San Francisco features an elite defense that propelled them to a strong 2022 season. Meanwhile, the 49ers have plenty of offensive weapons with players like Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey on the roster. George Kittle is one of the best tight ends in the game, and plays a pivotal role on offense.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Kittle's presence is even more important for a team like San Francisco since they don't have a superstar QB leading the charge. The 49ers would like for Trey Lance to be the QB of the future most likely, but his struggles to open the preseason have been concerning. Meanwhile, Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold are also options. Whichever player earns the starting QB nod would certainly benefit from having George Kittle on the field.

Again, Kittle's official injury timeline is fairly unclear at the moment. The fact that he isn't practicing this week is not a great sign, however.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Kittle's injury situation as they are made available by the 49ers.