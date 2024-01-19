The 49ers' Brock Purdy has done something incredible this season that puts him up there with the greats.

The San Francisco 49ers have a game set for this Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET against the Green Bay Packers that seems easier than fans originally expected. The 49ers aren't playing the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions or other dominant regular season team. Instead, they will take on the Packers, a young and inexperienced squad that exploded in Dallas last week.

Recently, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan got real on an incredible honor bestowed upon Brandon Aiyuk this season. The 49ers got a pair of injury updates ahead of their clash with Matt LaFleur's upstart Green Bay Packers.

As the 49ers prepare to take on Jordan Love and the Packers, Brock Purdy's incredible 2023 success is being spotlighted by reporters on social media.

Purdy's Insane Stat Places Him in Elite Company

Purdy's incredible efficiency during the season has placed him in elite company with household names like Peyton Manning, Dan Marino, Tom Brady, and Aaron Rodgers, according to a report from David Lombardi on X.

Best adjusted net yards/attempt+ single full seasons in NFL history: 1. 2004 Peyton Manning

2. 1984 Dan Marino

3. 2011 Aaron Rodgers

4. 2023 Brock Purdy

5. 2007 Tom Brady — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 19, 2024

“Purdy is TBD, but none of the others won a Super Bowl,” one fan said in the comments section.

“Purdy gets so much disrespect. Apparently everyone gets credit for his numbers but HIM,” another fan added.

The former Iowa State Cyclones star threw for over 4,000 yards this season with 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Last season, and injury kept him from showing what he can do against the Eagles in the NFC Title Game. The hope for the 49ers is a clean, injury free game that will help the team to excel and punch its ticket to the next round.

Love vs. 49ers' Purdy is Must-See TV

Jordan Love doesn't get the attention that Purdy has gotten, but he has quietly had a great season for the Packers.

Love's QB rating is ten points lower than Purdy's but he also threw for nearly as many yards with the same amount of interceptions and one more touchdown on the season.

As the game draws near, the hope for 49ers fans is that Purdy and the rest of the team's offense is on its Ps and Qs, because they will need to play their best football to ensure a victory on Sunday.