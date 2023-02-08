It’s safe to assume that San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey won’t be watching the Super Bowl 57 showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles this weekend.

McCaffrey and the 49ers lost to the Eagles in the NFC Championship game, and it’s quite clear the star RB isn’t over it yet. When asked about the upcoming Super Bowl, the 26-year-old only had one wish: for no team to win.

“I hope both teams lose,” McCaffrey said of the Chiefs and Eagles, per PFF.

Who can blame Christian McCaffrey here? Every NFL player wants to attain Super Bowl glory, and for a player who has yet to make it to the big stage let alone win the title, it’s hard to move on after getting really close. Everyone thought San Francisco could really pull off an upset against Philadelphia.

McCaffrey knows very well his wish won’t come true, though. At the end of the day, one team will be left standing and lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Chiefs have already won it in recent years and know what it takes to be a champion, but the Eagles are really balanced and boast one of the best offenses and defenses in the league.

While the Chiefs and Eagles battle it out on Sunday, don’t expect McCaffrey to be really engaged about anything related to the game. In fact, he might as well go on a date with Olivia Culpo rather than hear anything about Super Bowl 57.