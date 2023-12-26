These lucky bettor has Christian McCaffrey to thank!

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey just made a lucky bettor $500,000 richer.

Entering the 49ers' Week 16 showdown with the Baltimore Ravens, a bettor's 14-pick parlay needed just a McCaffrey touchdown to turn their $5 to nearly $500,000–$489,383.01 to be exact, per reporter Dov Kleiman. Sure enough, it didn't take long for CMC to do just that, muscling his way to the end zone after bringing the Niners to the 10-yard line.

McCaffrey secured his 21st touchdown of the season in the process.

Christian McCaffrey powers through for his 21st touchdown of the season! #FTTB (Via: NFL, ESPN)pic.twitter.com/osnw0k86So — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 26, 2023

It's certainly an insane win for the unanimous bettor, but kudos to them for taking the low-risk, high-reward gamble. The win aside, making a 14-pick parlay and actually winning it takes a lot of guts and luck.

Christian McCaffrey keeps making 49ers history

If there's one thing betting fans and the 49ers faithful learned from the bet, it's that you can always trust Christian McCaffrey to score a touchdown.

He has been phenomenal for the 49ers all season long, and he's a huge reason why they are able to establish themselves as contenders in the NFC.

While the whole San Francisco offense was struggling early on against the Ravens, McCaffrey's presence was a bright spot for the team.

Interestingly, McCaffrey also made history with his performance in the game. With another 100-plus total yards, he has now 12 games this season with such number. That is the most in Niners franchise history, breaking Roger Craig's feat who did it 11 times twice in 1985 and 1988, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.

Indeed, watching McCaffrey play is always a treat–both for bettors and casual fans alike.