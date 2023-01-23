Any matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys will surely bring the fireworks, and that’s exactly what happened during the Divisional Round. These two rival teams duked it out in a gritty game, with San Francisco eventually coming away with the win. After the game, Deebo Samuel made a celebratory post on Instagram with a couple of call-outs of their rivals.

The post was obviously well-received by 49ers fans and teammates alike. However, Cowboys LB Micah Parsons seemed to take offense to him being mentioned on Samuel’s post. Here’s what Parsons had to say.

In his Instagram post, Deebo Samuel included a graphic of Micah Parsons’ quote saying that he wanted to play the 49ers. Both sides talked trash against each other in the days leading up to their matchup. In the end, Samuel and the 49ers came out victorious, outlasting the Cowboys in a thrilling matchup.

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?

🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers

Lakers star LeBron James reacts to ‘super elite’ Cowboys-49ers game

Angelo Guinhawa ·

san francisco 49ers, nfl playoffs

49ers studs and duds from NFL Divisional Round win over Cowboys

Kendall Capps ·

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers

Dak Prescott’s bold promise after playoffs exit, ‘ridiculous’ 15-interception season with Cowboys

Angelo Guinhawa ·

The 49ers will now take on another NFC East contender in the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles looked rough heading into the playoffs, but they redeemed themselves by taking care of the New York Giants in the Divisional Round. This will be a matchup between pound-for-pound the two best teams in the NFC this year.

For now, though, the 49ers will relish on the tears and saltiness coming from the Cowboys players and fans. After all, nothing feels better than a gritty, tough win against an old rival, right?