Any matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys will surely bring the fireworks, and that’s exactly what happened during the Divisional Round. These two rival teams duked it out in a gritty game, with San Francisco eventually coming away with the win. After the game, Deebo Samuel made a celebratory post on Instagram with a couple of call-outs of their rivals.

The post was obviously well-received by 49ers fans and teammates alike. However, Cowboys LB Micah Parsons seemed to take offense to him being mentioned on Samuel’s post. Here’s what Parsons had to say.

Micah Parsons not feeling Deebo's latest IG post 😬 pic.twitter.com/k9grWjbRxk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 23, 2023

In his Instagram post, Deebo Samuel included a graphic of Micah Parsons’ quote saying that he wanted to play the 49ers. Both sides talked trash against each other in the days leading up to their matchup. In the end, Samuel and the 49ers came out victorious, outlasting the Cowboys in a thrilling matchup.

The 49ers will now take on another NFC East contender in the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles looked rough heading into the playoffs, but they redeemed themselves by taking care of the New York Giants in the Divisional Round. This will be a matchup between pound-for-pound the two best teams in the NFC this year.

For now, though, the 49ers will relish on the tears and saltiness coming from the Cowboys players and fans. After all, nothing feels better than a gritty, tough win against an old rival, right?